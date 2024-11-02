Did people really believe Dana was ever gonna box Tito?

Wilmer Digreux
Or that Dana used to spar with him and win? Did folks really buy the nonsense Dana was spreading about Tito?
Wandy never had a good chin but he had some of the best recovery the sports had ever seen when he was juiced to the gills.On another note Wanderlei truly had supernatural ability to recover. He went completely limp face planting very hard there, maybe smacking his face on the canvas is what woke him back up.
I believe him, Dana had more boxing experience than Tito.
Yea, the worst part is that when you look at it from an unbiased 3rd party, it was definitely Tito that called it off.It was Tito that pulled out of the boxing match, not Dana.
Dana was training every day, brought in boxing coaches and went through all the tests required to get sanctioned by the athletic commission... only for Tito to pull out at the last second like a little bitch.
Dana weighed in. Tito didn't show up. NSAC said don't call back.
I bet he got that box of Cheez-Its into mad shapeBlack Belt with the hands
1997 is way before 2007 dude lmaoDana > Jake Paul. Was the first Promoter to be willing to box. He was also ahead of Vince and was the first "Boss" ready to fight one of his fighters.
"Bocks"
