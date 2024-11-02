Did people really believe Dana was ever gonna box Tito?

Or that Dana used to spar with him and win? Did folks really buy the nonsense Dana was spreading about Tito?


It was Tito that pulled out of the boxing match, not Dana.

Dana was training every day, brought in boxing coaches and went through all the tests required to get sanctioned by the athletic commission... only for Tito to pull out at the last second like a little bitch.
 
On another note Wanderlei truly had supernatural ability to recover. He went completely limp face planting very hard there, maybe smacking his face on the canvas is what woke him back up.
Wandy never had a good chin but he had some of the best recovery the sports had ever seen when he was juiced to the gills.
I believe him, Dana had more boxing experience than Tito.
Yea, the worst part is that when you look at it from an unbiased 3rd party, it was definitely Tito that called it off.
 
Tito was the victim of a smear campaign that worked so well i think it robbed him of his confidence.

He was an emotional fighter who always fed off the crowds energy. When Dana turned the fans against him for wanting better fight pay to fight Chuck ( Tito was in the right, btw) that eroded Tito's self confidence and he started fucking up when public speaking and losing fights. And i bet Dana knew him well enough to know that would happen.

And think about it, Tito had a great career and we would remember it as more impressive than we do if not for being influenced by Dana's anti-hype machine.
 
That was a smokescreen Dana used to explain his body transformation when he first started all the growth hormone and gear. Right around then is when he started getting swole. Lorenzo too iirc.
 
