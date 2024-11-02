Did people really believe Dana was ever gonna box Tito?

Tito was the victim of a smear campaign that worked so well i think it robbed him of his confidence.



He was an emotional fighter who always fed off the crowds energy. When Dana turned the fans against him for wanting better fight pay to fight Chuck ( Tito was in the right, btw) that eroded Tito's self confidence and he started fucking up when public speaking and losing fights. And i bet Dana knew him well enough to know that would happen.



And think about it, Tito had a great career and we would remember it as more impressive than we do if not for being influenced by Dana's anti-hype machine.