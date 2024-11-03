Did medieval people and people before them grasp technological advancement?

When I was a kid in the 1980s, I thought we'd have flying cars, cure for cancer, etc..



I also thought there'd be wireless telephones with TV screens on the so you could see who you were talking to. But that has actually happened. I also thought we'd have TVs that we can watch any movie or TV show in history. That happened, to.



But 1000 years ago, people were born, lived and died seeing no technological improvement. Did they actually grasp the concept like we do?



They did the same things pretty much every single day while praying they weren't raided by bandits or get some kind of illness.