Did medieval people and people before them grasp technological advancement?

When I was a kid in the 1980s, I thought we'd have flying cars, cure for cancer, etc..

I also thought there'd be wireless telephones with TV screens on the so you could see who you were talking to. But that has actually happened. I also thought we'd have TVs that we can watch any movie or TV show in history. That happened, to.

But 1000 years ago, people were born, lived and died seeing no technological improvement. Did they actually grasp the concept like we do?

They did the same things pretty much every single day while praying they weren't raided by bandits or get some kind of illness.
 
I think the scientists and inventors were killed by religious leaders who saw them as a threat to power.
 
They marry kids back in the day...

<6>




And today in some circles.

67.5% of the Muslim women in the study were married as children, while the rest were married after the age of 18.
If you look at Medieval/Renaissance paintings depicting the ancient world they look not like ancient people but contemporaneous ones.

Take Caravaggio's The Calling of St. Matthew, for instance. These Hebrews from Year 30 all look like Italianoids from the 16th century. Why? Because people from back then only had a vauge understanding of technological/cultural advancements. So when they imagined the past they imagined it as their own surroundings with only a few obvious exceptions like gunpowder and such.

No but plenty of people today dont grasp the technology behind the things we use. I dont truly understand how a camera works but i can use it.
 
I mean the Civilization games created the concept and I don’t think the first game came out until maybe the 1700s?
 
In ancient and medieval times, you could go to battle with the armor and weapons your dad or even your granddad used since things didn't change so much. Imagine taking your grandpa's M1 Garand to a modern battlefield now.
 
In ancient and medieval times, you could go to battle with the armor and weapons your dad or even your granddad used since things didn't change so much. Imagine taking your grandpa's M1 Garand to a modern battlefield now.
We take grandpa's machine gun into the modern battlefield.
And his bomber.
 
going from the stone age to the medieval times was technological progress so yes.
It was just a slower pace.

Just go back +50 years and everybody thought we would have flying cars in 2024.
We still drive gas cars.
 
