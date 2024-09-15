Did little Joe Really Just Say...

HolmeZy55 said: And that's exactly what OP is saying dude lol.



It's ridiculous to think Valentina is P4P best when including men, she is not even close. Click to expand...

Ehhh?Firstly, UFC P4P rankings (to my knowledge) have always separated men and women. There's no problem with speculating on what a combined P4P ranking would look like. Secondly, BEFORE the Grasso fights she was easily top 5 P4P in the UFC including the men. That's what Rogan meant by "was up there" but is not anymore, obviously.