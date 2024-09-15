Did little Joe Really Just Say...

He obviously meant P4P men and women. He was specifying not just P4P of all WMMA fighters. I don't think the intent was what you are insinuating.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
He obviously meant P4P men and women. He was specifying not just P4P of all WMMA fighters. I don't think the intent was what you are insinuating.
He was insinuating that she could hang with men in same weight class? This is the time to walk dog, brush teeth, do the things that get you to the main event.
 
Disconnected said:
Who cares? This card sucks so far. One finish and it was a Straweight fight in WMMA. Although the headbutt cut was pretty nasty.
Do you only watch fights for finishes? You sound like the kinda guy who blows his load 20 seconds into foreplay.
 
Tayski said:
Do you only watch fights for finishes? You sound like the kinda guy who blows his load 20 seconds into foreplay.
And you sound like you enjoy cock in your mouth.....not that there's anything wrong with that if you do.

seinfeld-not-that-theres-anything-wrong.gif
 
Alpha_T83 said:
I guess? I dislike Joe "company man" Rogan, but I took his comment as just being a compliment that she's P4P one of the best UFC fighters.
And that's exactly what OP is saying dude lol.

It's ridiculous to think Valentina is P4P best when including men, she is not even close.
 
HolmeZy55 said:
And that's exactly what OP is saying dude lol.

It's ridiculous to think Valentina is P4P best when including men, she is not even close.
Ehhh?

Firstly, UFC P4P rankings (to my knowledge) have always separated men and women. There's no problem with speculating on what a combined P4P ranking would look like. Secondly, BEFORE the Grasso fights she was easily top 5 P4P in the UFC including the men. That's what Rogan meant by "was up there" but is not anymore, obviously.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Secondly, BEFORE the Grasso fights she was easily top 5 P4P in the UFC including the men.
You do realize what P4P means right, basically who the better fighters are irrespective of their weight, you honestly think with all things equal she is and or was as good as the top P4P men??

If you truly think that then ummm......

<Grimes01>
 
