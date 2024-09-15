Did little Joe Really Just Say...

He was insinuating that she could hang with men in same weight class? This is the time to walk dog, brush teeth, do the things that get you to the main event.He obviously meant P4P men and women. He was specifying not just P4P of all WMMA fighters. I don't think the intent was what you are insinuating.
He obviously meant P4P men and women. He was specifying not just P4P of all WMMA fighters. I don't think the intent was what you are insinuating.
I mean isn't that exactly what he was insinuating?He obviously meant P4P men and women. He was specifying not just P4P of all WMMA fighters. I don't think the intent was what you are insinuating.
He was insinuating that she could hang with men in same weight class? This is the time to walk dog, brush teeth, do the things that get you to the main event.
Who cares? This card sucks so far. One finish and it was a Straweight fight in WMMA. Although the headbutt cut was pretty nasty.
that idiot said a fight tonight was the best he’s ever seen…
He just talks out of his ass
I guess? I dislike Joe "company man" Rogan, but I took his comment as just being a compliment that she's P4P one of the best UFC fighters.I mean isn't that exactly what he was insinuating?
LOL
And you sound like you enjoy cock in your mouth.....not that there's anything wrong with that if you do.Do you only watch fights for finishes? You sound like the kinda guy who blows his load 20 seconds into forepla
And that's exactly what OP is saying dude lol.I guess? I dislike Joe "company man" Rogan, but I took his comment as just being a compliment that she's P4P one of the best UFC fighters.
Ehhh?And that's exactly what OP is saying dude lol.
It's ridiculous to think Valentina is P4P best when including men, she is not even close.
And you sound like you enjoy cock in your mouth.....not that there's anything wrong with that if you do.
You do realize what P4P means right, basically who the better fighters are irrespective of their weight, you honestly think with all things equal she is and or was as good as the top P4P men??Secondly, BEFORE the Grasso fights she was easily top 5 P4P in the UFC including the men.