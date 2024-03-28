Who knows. After all, it's a fight in a sandbox, meaning no weigh-ins and PED control for the homeboy. Also, Whitaker is an ex-WW, which figures, as Khamzat prefers to fight lightweights at WW and WWs at MW. On the other side, the fact that there's still time for Whitaker to go through a full camp doesn't bode well for Khamzat.