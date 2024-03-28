mountainbubs
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2020
- Messages
- 181
- Reaction score
- 283
WAR BOBBY
is Chimaev enough to beat even a degraded Whittaker? the man made Yoel Romero shoot 2/20 on one legIn a three round fight he has chances... Not sure bobby is in his prime anymore
Yea I think the initial plan was to give Cannonier to Khamzat to try and fast track him to a MW title shot then Dana and co realized Cannonier used to be a HW.Who knows. After all, it's a fight in a sandbox, meaning no weigh-ins and PED control for the homeboy. Also, Whitaker is an ex-WW, which figures, as Khamzat prefers to fight lightweights at WW and WWs at MW. On the other side, the fact that there's still time for Whitaker to go through a full camp doesn't bode well for Khamzat.
I'm just glad he is fighting.
Credit to bobby for taking on all comers. The man is a legend.
He just beat Paulo Costa who was supposed to be this big test for Khamzat.In a three round fight he has chances... Not sure bobby is in his prime anymore
imo whittaker's game revolves around his opponent looking to wrestle. any time a superior kickboxer faces him he's kind of out of his league in a kickboxing match. forcing khamzat to box when he wants to hold rob against the fence is where i see this goingI think if this was the Whitaker prior to the first Izzy fight maybe Whitaker wins.
anyone any time any where. truly one of the last of the old breed of championsHe’s definitely getting a leap up the division with this match making. Glad Whittaker accepted. I actually can see this being competitive.
sounds like you're ready for a good night at BovadaNo. Round 1 sub.