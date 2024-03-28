Media Did Khamzat Chimaev finally bite off more than he could chew?

Who knows. After all, it's a fight in a sandbox, meaning no weigh-ins and PED control for the homeboy. Also, Whitaker is an ex-WW, which figures, as Khamzat prefers to fight lightweights at WW and WWs at MW. On the other side, the fact that there's still time for Whitaker to go through a full camp doesn't bode well for Khamzat.
 
Greyscale said:
Who knows. After all, it's a fight in a sandbox, meaning no weigh-ins and PED control for the homeboy. Also, Whitaker is an ex-WW, which figures, as Khamzat prefers to fight lightweights at WW and WWs at MW. On the other side, the fact that there's still time for Whitaker to go through a full camp doesn't bode well for Khamzat.
Click to expand...
Yea I think the initial plan was to give Cannonier to Khamzat to try and fast track him to a MW title shot then Dana and co realized Cannonier used to be a HW.
 
I expect him to lose, but going to war like Khamzat will likely try to is how you beat Bobby.

Trying to win a technical battle is a losing prospect unless you're Izzy.
 
I think if this was the Whitaker prior to the first Izzy fight maybe Whitaker wins.
 
we will find out now. this kills people speculating that he's a genuine title contender or if he is just a ranked gatekeeper
 
He’s definitely getting a leap up the division with this match making. Glad Whittaker accepted. I actually can see this being competitive.
 
SirRealKiller said:
I think if this was the Whitaker prior to the first Izzy fight maybe Whitaker wins.
Click to expand...
imo whittaker's game revolves around his opponent looking to wrestle. any time a superior kickboxer faces him he's kind of out of his league in a kickboxing match. forcing khamzat to box when he wants to hold rob against the fence is where i see this going
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
13-0 record Khamzat Chimaev or 2-1 record Brock Lesnar - Who deserved the title shot more?
2 3
Replies
58
Views
2K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,840
Messages
55,311,502
Members
174,734
Latest member
Bob Gnuheart

Share this page

Back
Top