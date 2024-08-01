Did Jorge Masvidal ruin Covington’s career? (Be fair and balanced)

I rewatched Covington and Edwards again after seeing Edwards get grappled by Belal.

I don’t think Belal did anything better than how Covington fought anyone else except Edwards.

Do you think the assault by Masvidal ruined Covington?

That brain injury could have been really severe.

Please be fair and balanced and provide honest opinions, I know Colby has a lot of haters online.
 
If anything Jorge assaulting him probably helped his career as it was likely the main reason behind him getting that third TS despite not deserving it in the slightest.
 
If anything Colby probably got paid some of that dumb promotional cash Masvidals been whoring himself out for lately.

But honestly both guys probably ruined each others career with that little soap opera they put on for that time. That’s a year where they sat out of arguably their last competitive years in the sport.
 
Nah. Sooner or later you run into a guy you can't wrestlefuck for 5 rounds. Big difference between Colby and Belal vs. Leon is Belal put hands on Leon to set up TD's. Miss me with "brain injury", dude's been tarded up for a long while.
 
The first Usman fight ruined him. Not sure if it was because of the humiliation or he got his chin cracked but he never pushed the pace like that ever again, which was his biggest asset.
 
I mean Colby always put hands on everyone to setup his takedowns. You never see Colby not pressure forward, trade shots and then go for takedowns, Edwards being the one exception.
 
Colby Covington is a lot thinner than Belal to be fair... just pure strength... Colby always had great cardio and wresting technique... but he wasn't big and strong like Belal or Usman... he tried to wear you out.. he also has good striking but low power... against a guy like Edwards... he needed to always be moving forward with pressure... and for no reason he fought a slow fight on the outside??? It was odd... idk if its age, fear of getting knocked out... idk... but Colby trying to fight Leon slowly on the outside was never going to be a win.

that said... I think the best Colby(Usman Colby 1 prior to the jaw injury) could beat the Leon that lost to Belal.... guys without KO power or old man strength are definitely going to struggle aging..
 
Masvidal didn't ruin Colby but that inactivity probably robbed him of the last of his best performances. I don't believe Colby can push the crazy pace anymore.
 
Agreed, he got more tentative after the first Usman fight, but I’d still consider him a forward pressure reign volume on you kind of guy.

The Edwards fight was a huge drop off for him, first time I saw him that tentative and unwilling to take damage to close the distance.
 
What made Colby good in his prime was pressure and cardio. All the time off trying to be an influencer coupled with time and age caught up to him.

So no, it was Colby own inactivity that caused his drop.
 
I have a unique opinion on colbys career.

On the one hand, I thought the judges did him a big favour in the rda fight. He lost that fight in my eyes. But I also thought he was up 3-1 against usman in their 1st fight and the stoppage wasn’t very good. There is a decent argument their 2nd fight was a draw aswell

But the UFC gave him washed fighters like woodley and masvidal to keep him at the top of the division, and rewarded him with one of the most undeserved title shots in recent memory, where he wasted his last chance at a title.

And now he’s ducking Ian Garry

Mixed bag
 
He did try to put hands on Leon though. His hands just weren't good enough, and Leon wouldn't let him close the range. Another difference between Leon and most of Colby's prior opponents is Leon made Colby pay for attempting to establish his ground. Most guys let Colby dictate the pace, Leon didn't. And no I don't think an unrelated incident had anything to do with it. The guy showed up to the press conference dressed up like a gay revolutionary war general, talking about layers of hair. That's classic Colby material. He just got beat by a better fighter.
 
