Did Jorge Masvidal ruin Covington’s career? (Be fair and balanced)

Colby Covington is a lot thinner than Belal to be fair... just pure strength... Colby always had great cardio and wresting technique... but he wasn't big and strong like Belal or Usman... he tried to wear you out.. he also has good striking but low power... against a guy like Edwards... he needed to always be moving forward with pressure... and for no reason he fought a slow fight on the outside??? It was odd... idk if its age, fear of getting knocked out... idk... but Colby trying to fight Leon slowly on the outside was never going to be a win.



that said... I think the best Colby(Usman Colby 1 prior to the jaw injury) could beat the Leon that lost to Belal.... guys without KO power or old man strength are definitely going to struggle aging..