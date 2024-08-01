Did Jorge Masvidal ruin Covington’s career? (Be fair and balanced)

koa pomaikai
I rewatched Covington and Edwards again after seeing Edwards get grappled by Belal.
I don’t think Belal did anything better than how Covington fought anyone else except Edwards.
Do you think the assault by Masvidal ruined Covington?
That brain injury could have been really severe.
Please be fair and balanced and provide honest opinions, I know Colby has a lot of haters online.
