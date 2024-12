I think everyone is reading too much into that fight.



I feel like Shavkat had an undisclosed injury. That mixed in with the fact that these two have trained together numerous times, made for a close fight.



Ian’s performance wasn’t that impressive to me. Surviving the onslaught doesn’t really win you anything.



He still looked beat up after the fight while Shavkat looked relatively good.



The fact that Ian was “so happy” after the fight thinking he proved “Shavkat is human” despite losing speaks for itself.