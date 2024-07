I was there last night (first ever live UFC in 24 years of being a fan) and do myself work nights



Firstly the crowd for the best part was rocking, we were loud - rewatched on TV today and they didn't really play audio from the crowd with the commentary which I thought was odd.



We were loud right up until the Leon fight where I think alot of people were burned out - the arena was 90% full at 1am, we got there for 11pm fights. I saw alot of people drunk/on other things that were burnt out by the end.



As for the fighters, nights are a strange one - some people can adapt some really can't. I've done 3 months in a row and the longer you do the more run down and susceptable to catching colds you get. Depends when they started to prepare for the time - if they tried to flip the circadian rhythm in the final week it would of been really hit and miss.



That said - out of all of them Leon's been fighting in America for a long time and should have his routine down to be honest. I think his game plan was off, he had his back to the fence constantly and never made the adjustment - think Dustin Vs Islam.