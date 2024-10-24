Did Conor sell most of his ppv's because of people rooting against him?

It seems like people who beat him up like Khabib, Nate and Dustin got a ton of fans after because people really wanted to see him get beat up.



He certainly has a bunch of diehard fans but I think most of the ppvs he sold was because he is just really good at playing a heel because he actually is one irl and a lot of people just want to see him lose.



And I really do mean that he is a great natural heel because if he was actually a good actor Road House would never have been a thing.



Topuria seems like a much better and more complete fighter than Conor with a gas tank and even O'Malley to a lesser degree, but they just don't have even close to the same level heel aura even though plenty of people still want to see them lose for similar reasons about being cocky loudmouths.