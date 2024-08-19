Social Did anyone watch Peter Thiel on Toe Rogaine's podcast?

HOLA

HOLA

It's been a long time since I actually listened to one of Joe's podcasts, start to finish, but I felt compelled to do so with this evil creature as one of his guests. Thiel is a guy who usually lurks in the shadows and he's responsible for so much behind the scenes, so it was interesting to see him like this. I was a bit surprised by how unintelligent Thiel comes off. Perhaps I shouldn't have been, considering Thiel is allegedly the one responsible for giving us that weird couch fucker, JD Vance. Not a wise decision.

The full podcast:



Rogan's forum on Reddit also captured a lot of various interesting clips. For example:

 
He was hard to listen to speak. Him and musk are smart and rich, but seem to have a hard time getting words out of their mouth, and constantly stutter and stammer.

Interesting episode though
 
i listened. thought it might be interesting but of course rogan just wanted to talk about ancient egypt and JFK the whole time. holy shit it was boring.
 
He was hard to listen to speak. Him and musk are smart and rich, but seem to have a hard time getting words out of their mouth, and constantly stutter and stammer.

Interesting episode though

Interesting episode though
When Rogan asked Thiel if he thought global warming was real, Thiel legit stuttered for a good 15 seconds straight. If Biden responded to a question like that, Rogan would probably call for him to be hospitalized ASAP.

I don't think either Musk or Thiel are particularly intelligent, and I'm not saying this because I dislike their politics, or their personality. People think because they're so wealthy, ipso facto, they must be super intelligent. But wealth is not meritocratic.

Rogan himself is worth hundreds of millions and there are people on this very forum who have more wit than he does with his stool humping "comedy."
 
When Rogan asked Thiel if he thought global warming was real, Thiel legit stuttered for a good 15 seconds straight. If Biden responded to a question like that, Rogan would probably call for him to be hospitalized ASAP.

I don't think either Musk or Thiel are particularly intelligent, and I'm not saying this because I dislike their politics, or their personality. People think because they're so wealthy, ipso facto, they must be super intelligent. But wealth is not meritocratic.

Rogan himself is worth hundreds of millions and there are people on this very forum who have more wit than he does with his stool humping "comedy."
I agree to an extent, but would say that they both are fairly smart though. Maybe not the most intelligent of people, just that they are still smart enough to make things happen at a high level, and that means something. To me at least. Especially when you consider most folks who got money from “luck”, such as winning the lotto or trust funds and the like, go broke because they aren’t smart enough to keep things going.

Yes, totally agree on Rogan and his “comedy”. He got where he is through willpower and luck. I can still respect that though.
 
Does rogaine ever talk about trump and epstein partying days
 
Thanks for letting me know. I'll check it out tonight. It's funny I forget about this guys podcast then someone sends me a link or posts something here and I go look at it.
 
This guy is a legitimate creep who was buddies with Epstein even after he was convicted of pedo stuff. He has no eyebrows and abuses Just for Mens
 
When Rogan asked Thiel if he thought global warming was real, Thiel legit stuttered for a good 15 seconds straight. If Biden responded to a question like that, Rogan would probably call for him to be hospitalized ASAP.

I don't think either Musk or Thiel are particularly intelligent, and I'm not saying this because I dislike their politics, or their personality. People think because they're so wealthy, ipso facto, they must be super intelligent. But wealth is not meritocratic.

Rogan himself is worth hundreds of millions and there are people on this very forum who have more wit than he does with his stool humping "comedy."
Musk is a literal rocket scientist.

Who do you consider smart? Top Sherdog posters?
 
Musk is a literal rocket scientist.

Who do you consider smart? Top Sherdog posters?
Musk is not a literal rocket scientist. He's the financier who pays the actual scientists.

He has put his money behind some high-risk projects that have achieved significant success, particularly with SpaceX. Credit where credit is due. He is not the brains behind the engineering and interviews with employees show his ideas often cause more harm than good and he usually just gets in the way. Fortunately for them these days he's mostly occupied with shitposting on Twitter 24/7. Literally 100 times a day at times. And that's not counting the alter egos he uses.

Whom do I consider smart? Well, here's 3 examples:

When Rogan asked Thiel if he thought global warming was real, Thiel legit stuttered for a good 15 seconds straight. If Biden responded to a question like that, Rogan would probably call for him to be hospitalized ASAP.

I don't think either Musk or Thiel are particularly intelligent, and I'm not saying this because I dislike their politics, or their personality. People think because they're so wealthy, ipso facto, they must be super intelligent. But wealth is not meritocratic.

Rogan himself is worth hundreds of millions and there are people on this very forum who have more wit than he does with his stool humping "comedy."
Being able to talk eloquently is not a sign of intelligence. In fact it's often the opposite. Some of the smartest people in the world are socially awkward and have a hard time communicating orally. Or are just complete weirdos in general.

Do you think newscasters and TV personalities are the smartest people ever because they never stammer over their words?

Also Joe Rogan is completely delusional about his comedy. I've never seen a person who was so completely terrible at a skill have such a prolific career in it. I guess he subsidizes it with his former Hollywood career, UFC commentary and podcast.
 
I'm personally mad at Peter Thiel cuz Palantir (PLTR) was supposed to be the next big thing around 2020.

IT WAS NOT THE NEXT BIG THING. IT DID NOT MAKE ME RICH
 
Nope but I would watch the Bob Gymlan one of Rogan was edited out of it...
 
Being able to talk eloquently is not a sign of intelligence. In fact it's often the opposite. Some of the smartest people in the world are socially awkward and have a hard time communicating orally. Or are just complete weirdos in general.

Do you think newscasters and TV personalities are the smartest people ever because they never stammer over their words?

Also Joe Rogan is completely delusional about his comedy. I've never seen a person who was so completely terrible at a skill have such a prolific career in it. I guess he subsidizes it with his former Hollywood career, UFC commentary and podcast.
The idea that venture capitalists are inherently smart because their tech companies make money is about as logical as the idea that Joe Rogan is a really good comedian because he is wealthy while labeling himself a "comedian" above all things. In fact he went so far as to claim that "real comedians" are becoming extinct and he's one of around 250 left on Earth. Lol

Thiel is similarly delusional about his own importance. It's called narcissism, and it tends to happen to wildly successful people who refuse to get therapy about their emotions deficiencies.
 
