HOLA said: When Rogan asked Thiel if he thought global warming was real, Thiel legit stuttered for a good 15 seconds straight. If Biden responded to a question like that, Rogan would probably call for him to be hospitalized ASAP.



I don't think either Musk or Thiel are particularly intelligent, and I'm not saying this because I dislike their politics, or their personality. People think because they're so wealthy, ipso facto, they must be super intelligent. But wealth is not meritocratic.



Rogan himself is worth hundreds of millions and there are people on this very forum who have more wit than he does with his stool humping "comedy."

I agree to an extent, but would say that they both are fairly smart though. Maybe not the most intelligent of people, just that they are still smart enough to make things happen at a high level, and that means something. To me at least. Especially when you consider most folks who got money from “luck”, such as winning the lotto or trust funds and the like, go broke because they aren’t smart enough to keep things going.Yes, totally agree on Rogan and his “comedy”. He got where he is through willpower and luck. I can still respect that though.