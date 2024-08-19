HOLA
It's been a long time since I actually listened to one of Joe's podcasts, start to finish, but I felt compelled to do so with this evil creature as one of his guests. Thiel is a guy who usually lurks in the shadows and he's responsible for so much behind the scenes, so it was interesting to see him like this. I was a bit surprised by how unintelligent Thiel comes off. Perhaps I shouldn't have been, considering Thiel is allegedly the one responsible for giving us that weird couch fucker, JD Vance. Not a wise decision.
The full podcast:
Rogan's forum on Reddit also captured a lot of various interesting clips. For example:
