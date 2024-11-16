  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Did Anyone Vote For a President That Wasn't Either Democrat or Republican?

MLarson

MLarson

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 3, 2023
Messages
2,673
Reaction score
4,309
Like The Green Party, Libertarian, Independent ECT.
 
No, don't even bother voting if you're going to throw it away on a 3rd party. The only way to get a 3rd party candidate is for someone to have a hostile takeover of one of the major parties and then hope it's someone who will shrug off nonstop slander, home raids, spying, political prosecutions and eat bullets. Dems tried it with Bernie, but it took almost nothing to get him to fold like a lawn chair and the hippies and male feminists who pretended they were revolutionaries fell in line and voted for effing Hillary Clinton. <lol>
 
I’ve voted 3rd party every election until trim came along, I look forward to returning to that in 2028
 
This actually sounds a bit like Trump but he just took over the party entirely. Maybe at some points the Republicans you guys don't like will splinter off and create their own third party.
 
It's still worth voting third party even though you know they're not winning. I never vote for either of our mainstream parties and I can at least use my vote to highlight the biggest issue for me.
 
3rd parties don't make rational sense in the USA's "winner-take-all" systems of elections. It can be argued, fairly, that this is largely a consequence of how old the US democratic system is relative to the rest of the world. A proportional system would serve the people better, but neither of the two parties in power are going to intentionally weaken themselves for the public good.

Maine and Nebraska have adopted something like this, but until more states do something similar, we are stuck with a 2 party system.
 
The president wouldn't be able to do much without anybody else from his party in congress. It could potentially make a difference in congressional seats, depending on the numbers, if it were to spoil either major party having a majority and would give them some leverage with both parties. I'd vote for a 3rd party for state positions or congress, but not for president. A 3rd party being consequential for president would be like a decade long project of probably state level and doing some good, then start getting some congress members, then a president.

I mean the rinos kind of already showed that we never really did have 2 parties to begin with, and their disagreements were mostly just for show, and maybe a few different coroporations on behalf of whom they work, but even that was a venn diagram that was mostly overlap. They sort of did splinter off, with a few having to move their positions and vote with the new republicans to keep from getting voted out of their own seats, and the Bush/Cheney/Romney/John Bolton/permanent administrative state Rs and consultants stopped even pretending and just jumped right in with democrats and started ranting about "white rage" and "transphobia" to sell books or keep their media or administrative jobs.
 
It's just a statement vote if you think both main parties are shit and wouldn't vote for them. I think the Tories, Labour, Lib Dems and Reform are all shit so I vote Green because I want to highlight that I don't think any of the other parties are doing enough about the environment.
 
{<redford}
 
