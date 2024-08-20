Did Ankalaev actually say he wouldn't fight anywhere but Abu Dhabi?

don't ask

don't ask

Special Secretary of Shitposting
@Silver
Joined
Feb 4, 2022
Messages
10,829
Reaction score
19,789
All I can find for sure is that Ankalaev turned down a fight against Perreira at UFC 300 and Perreira turned down a fight against Ankalaev in Abu Dhabi. I've just been doing some googling and I can't find any actual news sources saying that Ankalaev refuses to fight outside of Abu Dhabi. Looking at his fight stats, he's fought in the US a ton of times, Europe a few times, Britain once and Abu Dhabi twice.

Is this a real thing that he said/did? Or is this just fight fans being fucking stupid on the internet?
 
He said he wanted the fight with Alex to be in Abu Dhabi, that's all
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
IIRC there was this long interview or podcast where he said "The Pereira fight has to happen in Abu Dhabi."
Click to expand...
If you or anyone else can let me know where to find this interview, I'd love to see it. On twitter, he's saying he'll fight anywhere.

ankalaev-doesnt-want-to-fight-outside-abu-dhabi-v0-ovj9tmdq32jd1.jpeg
 
He posted a tweet not too long ago saying he would fight Alex "anywhere. But he also blew his shot turning down 300 and insisted into trick Alex to fight in Abu Dhabi instead

Anyway, talk is cheap. Doesn't mean much
 
podsox said:
I don’t get why any champion would go defend their title in a challengers backyard
Click to expand...
Who says they have a choice?

Poatan only gonna fight in Brazil ? or is he gonna fight whenever they need him because MONEY?

There is big money going to fight in someones backyard just like as if you were the A side
 
HHJ said:
Who says they have a choice?

Poatan only gonna fight in Brazil ? or is he gonna fight whenever they need him because MONEY?

There is big money going to fight in someones backyard just like as if you were the A side
Click to expand...
It is Prize fighting after all!
Confident fighters can get a lot of $ for strengthening their organizations monetary gains.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ser das Trevas
And this little fight with Ankalaev, huh...
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
Shay Brennan
Does Ankalaev beat Poatan if he decides to wrestle early?
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
2K
BangBang
BangBang

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,645
Messages
56,064,674
Members
175,054
Latest member
wingmanly

Share this page

Back
Top