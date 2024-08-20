Did Ankalaev actually say he wouldn't fight anywhere but Abu Dhabi?

All I can find for sure is that Ankalaev turned down a fight against Perreira at UFC 300 and Perreira turned down a fight against Ankalaev in Abu Dhabi. I've just been doing some googling and I can't find any actual news sources saying that Ankalaev refuses to fight outside of Abu Dhabi. Looking at his fight stats, he's fought in the US a ton of times, Europe a few times, Britain once and Abu Dhabi twice.



Is this a real thing that he said/did? Or is this just fight fans being fucking stupid on the internet?