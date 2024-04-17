Diaphragm breathing....complete bullshit?

If you spent 2 minutes or less researching stress, anxiety or relaxation techniques you will come across "belly breathing" mentioned.



Now, I'm not gonna hate on the yoga people or meditation practitioners. I've done and occasionally still practice meditation myself.



But my problem is with the idea that we somehow "unlearn how to breathe properly" sometime in our lives and become shallow chest breathers. I saw a YouTube short recent where Bas Rutten was saying we do this because we dont want to look fat around girls we like.



First of all, breathing is (or should be), involuntary. So there is no reason why we would suddenly breathe the wrong way for whatever reason. Logically it doesnt make much sense.



Secondly, although I'll admit that deep breathing creates a more relaxing state, there is no reason why you should be in that state all the time. Your body knows when it needs to be relaxed and when it doesnt (or should). And your breathing will naturally follow.



Now I believe deep, full belly breathing in times of stress can be a good RESET in times when you need to relax. But doing it all the time is something I think is backdoor zen bullshit.



You're telling me that we involuntarily learn to breathe wrong, and the answer is to voluntarily force yourself to breathe a certain way? Ron Burgandy that doesnt make sense gif.



thoughts?