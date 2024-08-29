DHEA, what's all the fuss?

The commissions are super aggressive about fighters and DHEA, but I always thought it was one of those worthless over the counter compounds.

Does it actually do anything of note to warrant being a banned substance?
 
It's a pro hormone so basically an oral steroid. I imagine it comes with the crappy sides of oral like being hard on the liver, etc.
 
I know what it is, and there is a fair amount of research about the naturally produced levels of DHEA declining as we age but years ago it was hailed as the next big thing in anti aging medicine yet time went by with no results.

It's cheap and easy to buy, and to the best of my knowledge there isn't a lot of strong data supporting it enhances athletic performance to a significant degree or enhances fitness and strength in elders to a significant degree when supplemented orally.

I'm open to any data showing significant efficacy in athletes or elders but I've never come across it before.

Which leaves me with the conclusion that it's a banned PED based on theory instead of being banned based on evidence.

So yeah. I'm curious if anyone has seen any studies showing reliably reproducible effects or even personally experienced significant differences with oral use.

I looked on pubmed, but everything I can find is paywalled abstracts with no conclusions.

It's one of the most abundant hormones in the body, and has been proven to peak in young adulthood declining afterwards but it hasn't proven to be anything close to the fountain of youth in practice.

So are commissions sanctioning athletes over a compound that barely does anything?
 
