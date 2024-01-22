Law Details of Fani Willis’ alleged ‘improper’ relationship with prosecutor may go public as judge unseals his divorce case

Probably a mega-thread somewhere, but I don't see one.

"Explosive divorce documents which could derail the election fraud case against Donald Trump in Georgia were ruled to be unsealed by a judge Monday.

Evidence of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ “improper” relationship with Nathan Wade – the special prosecutor bringing the election fraud charges – is included in the file, in the form of credit card charges for trips the pair took together to Miami and California."

NYPOST

A Georgia judge on Monday unsealed the divorce case involving a special prosecutor at the center of allegations concerning an improper relationship with the Fulton county district attorney who brought the racketeering case against Donald Trumpover his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The judge also stayed the deposition of the Fulton county district attorney Fani Willis in the divorce, until the special prosecutor Nathan Wade – whom she hired for the high-profile Trump case – had first testified about his relationship and financial conditions himself.

Trump’s co-defendant and 2020 campaign elections day operations chief, Michael Roman, has put forward a motion seeking to have the district attorney’s office disqualified from bringing the case because the alleged relationship between Willis and Wade was a conflict of interest.
"The allegations made by Roman threaten to undercut one of the most complex and high-profile criminal cases against Trump that could go to trial before the 2024 election. Trump, who won the Iowa caucuses last week with a 30-point margin, is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination."

fani-willis.jpg


Fuck it, I would
 
Although he provided no evidence with his filing, he cited Wade’s divorce from his wife of 26 years, Joycelyn Wade, as the source of proof.



i like articles that put shit like this near the front and center of their conspiracies and narratives they are inventing. most of the time they tend to forget about the whole lack of evidence thing in their baseless claims, or they just choose to ignore it and peddle their nothingburgers and shit sandwiches out there anyways.

gobble it up rubes!
 
The whole Democratic party:

kmfh8y05-dGcgxnkwqOsEbk0sdEAyDr3WbaX9jXqu6KMIfnxS_FyqpmaouStFrmXhYMVsp09J3YjLUKT3qB3TmdWFXIwbroOLF-6ebivvRXPuFy1VCvwrrdn1BcNU1ihDnqS0oe2-esGdJWGSV5XAtPiiM3b7ONm_Mlm_Q


(props if anyone knows the reference)
 
Crawler89 said:
Politicians/government officials challenge: don't be a fuck wit
Level: Impossible
this is nothing. they probably have meetings at the white house on how to get donny before their monthly coked out orgies.
 
panamaican said:
If you've never seen it, you should. It was a black coming of age movie in the 1990s. You basically know if you pass the Joe Biden blackness test by whether or not you've seen it.
One of my top 10 favs. Larenz Tate was amazing it in.
 
DiddlyDoodly said:
One of my top 10 favs. Larenz Tate was amazing it in.
Trying to find the right time to show it to my son. Also, how to cover plot points that make no sense in the era of social media and cell phones.
 
