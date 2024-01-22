panem-et-circenses
Probably a mega-thread somewhere, but I don't see one.
"Explosive divorce documents which could derail the election fraud case against Donald Trump in Georgia were ruled to be unsealed by a judge Monday.
Evidence of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ “improper” relationship with Nathan Wade – the special prosecutor bringing the election fraud charges – is included in the file, in the form of credit card charges for trips the pair took together to Miami and California."
NYPOST
"The allegations made by Roman threaten to undercut one of the most complex and high-profile criminal cases against Trump that could go to trial before the 2024 election. Trump, who won the Iowa caucuses last week with a 30-point margin, is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination."
The Guardian
A Georgia judge on Monday unsealed the divorce case involving a special prosecutor at the center of allegations concerning an improper relationship with the Fulton county district attorney who brought the racketeering case against Donald Trumpover his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
The judge also stayed the deposition of the Fulton county district attorney Fani Willis in the divorce, until the special prosecutor Nathan Wade – whom she hired for the high-profile Trump case – had first testified about his relationship and financial conditions himself.
Trump’s co-defendant and 2020 campaign elections day operations chief, Michael Roman, has put forward a motion seeking to have the district attorney’s office disqualified from bringing the case because the alleged relationship between Willis and Wade was a conflict of interest.
"The allegations made by Roman threaten to undercut one of the most complex and high-profile criminal cases against Trump that could go to trial before the 2024 election. Trump, who won the Iowa caucuses last week with a 30-point margin, is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination."
The Guardian