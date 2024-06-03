Destination wedding become a pain in my A

I gotta vent here Sherbros, also to see if I am being the Ahole. Sister-in-law went from planning a low-key wedding (her second) with a guy shes already had a baby with to randomly making it a Disney World destination wedding. Not only that, she picked the dates already for next year right during the last month of the school year. I have three school aged children, not talking grade school either, middle and high-school. Now she is starting to get salty we might not come because I can't commit to something during that time of the year. Frankly she is pissing me off.



Question is, am I over-reacting or is she being a unreasonable bride here. As it is now, looks like my wife might have to go down there, spend $2 grand on a hotel room she only uses for 3 days then come back without ever stepping foot in Disney. If I am able to bring my kids down there it'll be the same deal, 3 days, no actual Disney (maybe a half day). I am not doing that to my kids, if she had planned it just one month later I woulda gone all in. Discuss.