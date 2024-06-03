Destination wedding become a pain in my A

I gotta vent here Sherbros, also to see if I am being the Ahole. Sister-in-law went from planning a low-key wedding (her second) with a guy shes already had a baby with to randomly making it a Disney World destination wedding. Not only that, she picked the dates already for next year right during the last month of the school year. I have three school aged children, not talking grade school either, middle and high-school. Now she is starting to get salty we might not come because I can't commit to something during that time of the year. Frankly she is pissing me off.

Question is, am I over-reacting or is she being a unreasonable bride here. As it is now, looks like my wife might have to go down there, spend $2 grand on a hotel room she only uses for 3 days then come back without ever stepping foot in Disney. If I am able to bring my kids down there it'll be the same deal, 3 days, no actual Disney (maybe a half day). I am not doing that to my kids, if she had planned it just one month later I woulda gone all in. Discuss.
 
If people plan a huge destination wedding then they have to understand that some people arent gonna be able to make it
If you want to make your wedding all about you, thats understandable, but just realize what works for you doesnt work for everyone so it might just be literally all about you
 
If you do a destination wedding you should have zero expectations of people showing up and be grateful when they do. I did one (well I moved cities, it's my Wife's home), mind you it wasn't excessive or really out of the way that would make it very expensive or hard to get to but still you can't expect people to go if they either can't afford it or can't get the time off to bend over backwards to appease your ego driven wedding.
 
she and anyone else doing destination weddings, to the highest degree of self service, can go f off.

wedding shouldnt be about you anyhow, it's about getting families together so they can meet for the day/celebrate TOGETHER, it aint a pretty day, it's a grueling day
 
I used to write off destination weddings but i've changed my mind.
Attended one in Cancun and had a great time.

Destination weddings are good for smaller sized weddings. It weeds out the ones who don't really want to go like the really distant relatives you never met or hang out with.

By selecting end of the month school season she made it an adult only weddings so anyone with children still going to school have an excuse to not be able to attend. She shouldn't be upset and she is being unreasonable. I am also damn sure you won't be the only bailing out due to the kids so just let it play out and she'll realize it was her choices that created this dilemma.
 
Tell her “Sure, I’m in” and in for a hug and slap the rock bottom on her. That’ll show her!
 
If she wants everyone to go then why not move it back so it doesn't inconveinence people with children? Disney World is for kids anyway. She didn't even care if her nieces/nephews could enjoy the experience as well? Just tell her you'll make it for the divorce proceedings when this guy realizes what a self-centered twat he married.
 
The thing about destination weddings is it's always kind of understood that some people wont be able to make it. The bride and groom should know that. They are being assholes and I wouldn't spend 2 grand on anyone's wedding.
 
