Demopoulous vs. Amorim

Was Demopoulous right?

  • Yes, the ref blew it

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • No, sore loser

    Votes: 1 50.0%
  • Total voters
    2
To summarize what happened, Demopoulous was in a difficult position against Amorim when she complained to the ref (loudly and clearly) that Amorim was grabbing her gloves. Soon after, Amorim was able to lock in an armbar.

Demopoulous was clearly upset about the outcome, loudly complaining that her opponent cheated.

Curious what you all think. I don't want to spoil the poll by saying what I think.

I tried to find a clip of the incident for those who didn't see, but wasn't able to. Sorry.
 
As in she stopped defending while talking to the ref and got caught? Even if you think your opponent is cheating you don't stop.
 
