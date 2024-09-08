Demopoulous vs. Amorim

To summarize what happened, Demopoulous was in a difficult position against Amorim when she complained to the ref (loudly and clearly) that Amorim was grabbing her gloves. Soon after, Amorim was able to lock in an armbar.



Demopoulous was clearly upset about the outcome, loudly complaining that her opponent cheated.



Curious what you all think. I don't want to spoil the poll by saying what I think.



I tried to find a clip of the incident for those who didn't see, but wasn't able to. Sorry.