Whenever I say something like women have no business being cops, soldiers, firefighters, bodyguards, etc... the leftie brigade is always quick to rush in with accusations of sexism and misogyny. How many examples like this do these idiots need before they finally admit that this is ridiculous.



Here is a man fully complying with the police, informing them that he has a pistol in his holster, and this incompetent ditz can't even perform the simple task of removing it without discharging the firearm.



I mean seriously, my 7 year old is already more reliable at keeping his finger outside the trigger guard and I would trust him to do this more than I would trust most female cops.



Also, where is the BLM brigade's outrage over the shooting of an ACTUALLY innocent black man who did absolutely everything correct in this case and got shot in the leg for it.



I hope this man sues and gets every penny he asks for, and I hope this finally sends a message, but I doubt it.



Here is the video:









Just sheer incompetence, this woman had no business being hired in the first place, reminds me of that other ridiculous woman unable to holster her own gun after Trump got shot.









Just absolutely ridiculous.



