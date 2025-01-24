  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Crime DEI strikes again, female cop shoots complying man with his own gun

Whenever I say something like women have no business being cops, soldiers, firefighters, bodyguards, etc... the leftie brigade is always quick to rush in with accusations of sexism and misogyny. How many examples like this do these idiots need before they finally admit that this is ridiculous.

Here is a man fully complying with the police, informing them that he has a pistol in his holster, and this incompetent ditz can't even perform the simple task of removing it without discharging the firearm.

I mean seriously, my 7 year old is already more reliable at keeping his finger outside the trigger guard and I would trust him to do this more than I would trust most female cops.

Also, where is the BLM brigade's outrage over the shooting of an ACTUALLY innocent black man who did absolutely everything correct in this case and got shot in the leg for it.

I hope this man sues and gets every penny he asks for, and I hope this finally sends a message, but I doubt it.

Here is the video:




Just sheer incompetence, this woman had no business being hired in the first place, reminds me of that other ridiculous woman unable to holster her own gun after Trump got shot.




Just absolutely ridiculous.

 
It comes off as sexist because there are dozens of instances of male cops demonstrating the exact same incompetence. I think of the BART cop who accidentally used his gun rather than his taser. This has happened many times.

There may be arguments against women being in these fields, but it isn't for this kind of mistake.
 
It comes off as sexist because there are dozens of instances of male cops demonstrating the exact same incompetence. I think of the BART cop who accidentally used his gun rather than his taser. This has happened many times.

There may be arguments against women being in these fields, but it isn't for this kind of mistake.

There may be arguments against women being in these fields, but it isn't for this kind of mistake.
So your argument is that women are just as qualified to be police officers as men? Is that what you're going with?
 
I’ve got a few female partners at work that I absolutely trust with my life. But by the same token there are many I avoid like the plague cause they aren’t competent.

As hiring and retention standards drop, you’re gonna see way more of this from both male and female officers. But I have found that agencies keep underperforming females much more than males.
 
I think you can maybe argue about what roles in the police force women should perform but there are obviously roles for women in the force and crimes that they're well suited to investigate and question suspects or victims.
 
I think you can maybe argue about what roles in the police force women should perform but there are obviously roles for women in the force and crimes that they're well suited to investigate and question suspects or victims.
Yeah they can work in the police station typing stuff and doing paperwork. 99.9% have no business in the field, I don't get stopped by cops often but only times in my life I've ever felt threatened around a cop was when I was around a female cop. You can cut her nervousness with a knife because she knows you can physically overpower her at any moment, and she knows that I know it, and it's just this weird situation where I'm supposed to be intimidated but I'm not, like at all, just stupid and unnecessary, there's a million other tasks they can perform just as well or better, they have no business doing that kind of stuff they look ridiculous.
 
Are you literate?
I notice you completely dodged my question.

I know that's not explicitly what you said so I'm asking you directly if it is what you believe?

Your response to the incident is that "well male cops fuck up sometimes too", and yes that's a given, God knows there are incompetent people of both sexes.

I'm making a general statement, and you're coming back to me with outliers.... like men are attracted to young healthy women, that is a generally true statement. You pointing out that your friend Bob is into obese land whales with vaginal diseases just means that there are exceptions, but the general statement is still true.
 
Yeah they can work in the police station typing stuff and doing paperwork. 99.9% have no business in the field, I don't get stopped by cops often but only times in my life I've ever felt threatened around a cop was when I was around a female cop. You can cut her nervousness with a knife because she knows you can physically overpower her at any moment, and she knows that I know it, and it's just this weird situation where I'm supposed to be intimidated but I'm not, like at all, just stupid and unnecessary, there's a million other tasks they can perform just as well or better, they have no business doing that kind of stuff they look ridiculous.
You wouldn't have them interview rape victims, or interview kids?
 
Yeah, you aren’t taking my gun for any reason. Just ensuring your safety; something the police are not required to do.
 
To be honest, that is a mistake a man could commit as well.

Not disagreeing with your overall sentiment because I think its probably true, but this isn't a great example of it.
 
Two things can be true at the same time.
I'm usually the first person to say that in a discussion. But I don't think you can attribute this instance as EVERY women's inability to be a good police officer. She was fired (as she should have been) and the dude was lucky it didn't turn out worse. But the fact remains, nearly all police are woefully prepared for their jobs. The amount of training they get is insufficient and have to, on their own accord and cost, resort to additional training after their initial training is finished.
 
