Defense Against Dagestani Wrestling 101

Good defense by Corey but not enough. Dagestanis grow up wrestling but not as a sport, more like a fight. They are the best.
 
After November 1 we’ll see some additional defense against wrestling
 
This just in, athletes with vastly more experience grappling or kickboxing than the majority of their opponents often enjoy success in mixed martial arts.

Now here's Tom with the weather.
 
What the ESL thread is this...

Also ... Wrestling is the same everywhere the difference is the tenacity and discipline of the fighters who are using and training it..


Aka American wrestlers are lazy and arrogant, compared to a Dagistanni , whos probably wrestling for chance to eat lunch, and trains everyday no matter what...


This type of mentality makes the difference....there not just trying one takedown and resetting ...there going to keep going untill it works..big difference then most wrestlers in Western MMA or even western wrestling
