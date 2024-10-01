Deconstructing the myth that Pereira is "7-1" against Izzy

I have seen some people claiming that Pereira is 7-1 or something like that because of dumb reasons like these:

"3-1 because they are 3-1 in direct fights" ( In reality they are 1-1 in mma, not 3-1. The first two fights were in kickboxing.)

"4-1 because Pereira beat Sean while Izzy lost to Sean" ( Izzy clearly did not take Sean seriously. You can clearly see how much better he looked in the DDP fight where he was on his way to winning before the takedown at the end of round 4)

"5-1 because Pereira beat Jan while Izzy lost to Jan" ( Izzy came in underweight for this fight just to prove a point. He only weighed 200 lbs for that fight )

"6-1 because Pereira became double champ while izzy failed " ( Again, Izzy only failed because he came in underweight for the Jan fight just to prove a point. You can't be serious and believe that Izzy only weighs 200 lbs )

"7-1 Pereira trained Strickland to beat izzy" ( No he did not. They only spared for a week.)

In reality they are 1-1 in mma and the only reason why Izzy did not become double champ is because he tried to prove a point by cutting weight and came in underweight against Jan.
 
Snatching the LHW belt regardless of any excuse made by Izzy made Poatan the greater man :p
 
This must be Izzy's account or an extremely sensitive fan lol. Imagine seeing trolls saying Periera is 7-1 against Izzy and needing to make a thread about it
lol

Izzy? is that you? Put down the lipstick and move away from the computer
 
And then the Izzy dog-squeezers will argue something silly about "rounds won" as if that means anything.
 
Reminds of the one annoying YouTube MMA "content creator" who is an ultra retarded Izzy fanboy. Hm.
 
When you have really mastered MMAth you'll know, bro, because you'll be able to end up with Izzy being ahead lol

There have been an inordinate amount of terrible white belt threads lately. Can’t tell if it’s bots or people are genuinely that fucking stupid.

C’mon mods.
 
This must be Izzy's account or an extremely sensitive fan lol. Imagine seeing trolls saying Periera is 7-1 against Izzy and needing to make a thread about it
And not citing the posts he's calling out, of which I've seen none of them.
 
There have been an inordinate amount of terrible white belt threads lately. Can't tell if it's bots or people are genuinely that fucking stupid.

C'mon mods.

C’mon mods.
Bro why so serious?

lighten up, lol

These threads are fine. If you don’t like them don’t read them or post in them. There is no need to delete them - engagement will provide natural selection, see?
 
