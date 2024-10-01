Deconstructing the myth that Pereira is "7-1" against Izzy

I have seen some people claiming that Pereira is 7-1 or something like that because of dumb reasons like these:



"3-1 because they are 3-1 in direct fights" ( In reality they are 1-1 in mma, not 3-1. The first two fights were in kickboxing.)



"4-1 because Pereira beat Sean while Izzy lost to Sean" ( Izzy clearly did not take Sean seriously. You can clearly see how much better he looked in the DDP fight where he was on his way to winning before the takedown at the end of round 4)



"5-1 because Pereira beat Jan while Izzy lost to Jan" ( Izzy came in underweight for this fight just to prove a point. He only weighed 200 lbs for that fight )



"6-1 because Pereira became double champ while izzy failed " ( Again, Izzy only failed because he came in underweight for the Jan fight just to prove a point. You can't be serious and believe that Izzy only weighs 200 lbs )



"7-1 Pereira trained Strickland to beat izzy" ( No he did not. They only spared for a week.)



In reality they are 1-1 in mma and the only reason why Izzy did not become double champ is because he tried to prove a point by cutting weight and came in underweight against Jan.