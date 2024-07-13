Death by snu-snu for ol' Fedorgasm

So the wife and I planned this weekend getaway for our anniversary and the day we leave I wake up sick.But I ain't no bitch so I said we're going anyway.Once we got settled at our destination, I start initiating a bang sesh, and my wife is like, "are you sure? I thought you felt sick."And I was all, "I ain't no bitch. I paid a fortune for this trip and I won't get my money's worth without an epic sexual marathon."So we start going at it. My anniversary is like the sexual Olympics for me. I always have to make sure it's the best bangin' I do all year. Otherwise why even leave the house?So I'm doing her team America style. Changing positions every few minutes.We looked as hot as thisI'm sweating the breathing heavy. When I ran out of sexual positions I just started doing WWE moves on her. Luckily I got a good woman who knows how to take a bump.She informs me that she finished like an hour ago so I should just focus on myself. It's possible that she also said you're a gross sweaty pig, hurry up so I can watch Netflix.But for some reason I have trouble finishing. Maybe because I'm sick. But I'm determined to see this thing through, so I just keep pushing myself...Finally, right when I feel like I'm about to die, I complete the mission.Success! Right?Except right away I feel horrible. I haven't felt this bad since I got COVID back when it was killing folk.Now I'm lying in bed feeling like death. But I thought, if this is truly the end of fedorgasm, how cool is it that I literally got fucked to death?I guess the moral of this story is don't fuck when you're sick. Or do. What do I care, I'll be dead.