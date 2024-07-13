Death by snu-snu for ol' Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm
So the wife and I planned this weekend getaway for our anniversary and the day we leave I wake up sick.
But I ain't no bitch so I said we're going anyway.
Once we got settled at our destination, I start initiating a bang sesh, and my wife is like, "are you sure? I thought you felt sick."
And I was all, "I ain't no bitch. I paid a fortune for this trip and I won't get my money's worth without an epic sexual marathon."
So we start going at it. My anniversary is like the sexual Olympics for me. I always have to make sure it's the best bangin' I do all year. Otherwise why even leave the house?
So I'm doing her team America style. Changing positions every few minutes.
We looked as hot as this
I'm sweating the breathing heavy. When I ran out of sexual positions I just started doing WWE moves on her. Luckily I got a good woman who knows how to take a bump.
She informs me that she finished like an hour ago so I should just focus on myself. It's possible that she also said you're a gross sweaty pig, hurry up so I can watch Netflix.
But for some reason I have trouble finishing. Maybe because I'm sick. But I'm determined to see this thing through, so I just keep pushing myself...
Finally, right when I feel like I'm about to die, I complete the mission.
Success! Right?
Except right away I feel horrible. I haven't felt this bad since I got COVID back when it was killing folk.
Now I'm lying in bed feeling like death. But I thought, if this is truly the end of fedorgasm, how cool is it that I literally got fucked to death?
I guess the moral of this story is don't fuck when you're sick. Or do. What do I care, I'll be dead.
