Dear Matchmakers: Russians Need UFC Cage Time Too...

I know Russia pumps out some absolute monsters, but these guys still need building up and to be given cage time!



People do complain that guys like Khabib and Islam had to fight too many times before facing the truly elite, but tonight we see why.



Ikram Aliskerov and Abus Magomedov were both done dirty expecting them to face the elite straight away.



Give these guys proper builds with real UFC cage time!



Tonight was a dangerous mismatch between an unranked guy who just fought Warrley Alves and BOBBY. FUCKING. KNUCKLES.



Please don't do it again.