  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Dear Matchmakers: Russians Need UFC Cage Time Too...

Siver!

Siver!

Spinning Back Kick Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 8, 2021
Messages
27,668
Reaction score
57,092
I know Russia pumps out some absolute monsters, but these guys still need building up and to be given cage time!

People do complain that guys like Khabib and Islam had to fight too many times before facing the truly elite, but tonight we see why.

Ikram Aliskerov and Abus Magomedov were both done dirty expecting them to face the elite straight away.

Give these guys proper builds with real UFC cage time!

Tonight was a dangerous mismatch between an unranked guy who just fought Warrley Alves and BOBBY. FUCKING. KNUCKLES.

Please don't do it again.
 
It's on the fighters themselves.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov
Replies
7
Views
8
ipowerslapmywife
ipowerslapmywife
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Paulsp
Paulsp
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
Replies
18
Views
1K
NoSmilez
NoSmilez
T
UFC Fights to make after Whittaker vs Aliskerov
Replies
1
Views
2
Dana's Conscience
Dana's Conscience
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
Replies
15
Views
704
Siver!
Siver!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,025
Messages
55,734,438
Members
174,911
Latest member
welcome2dajungle

Share this page

Back
Top