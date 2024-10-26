Deadwood. More like Notgood

Now hold on.

I was once a big fan. Have started watching it again so I can watch the movie that came out a few years back and I'm almost through the eexond season. The show does not hold up.

Of course McShane and Olyphant are A+. W. Earl Brown and Jim Beaver are superb.

But there is SO. MUCH. BORING filler per ep. The whole Garrett subplot. :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek: General. Bullocks family. Stubb's whorehouse. Annexation into the counties. It's all so meh.

When I rewatched Justified (which has a ton of deadwood actors) I was entranced. BSG 2004? Still GOAT tier. Generation kill? Incredible. GOT? Epic.

Deadwood is just not that good.
 
Yeah I watched it years afterwards and I didn't understand the hype. Same with Boardwalk Empire. Neither one are 'bad' they're just kind of blah.
 
I got to the episode that had veronica mars in it and that was as much of that show as I could tolerate dont get the hype.
Deadwood. More like Deadwouldn't.

Never watched it though. Don't like westerns (the genre).

I like Olyphant though, I could have watched Santa Clarita Diet for at least a couple more seasons.
 
Sorry there aren’t any CGI superheroes in it.

Deadwood is fantastic.

And Al Swearengen will have Mr.Wu feed you to the pigs.
 
