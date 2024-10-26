Deadwood. More like Notgood

Now hold on.I was once a big fan. Have started watching it again so I can watch the movie that came out a few years back and I'm almost through the eexond season. The show does not hold up.Of course McShane and Olyphant are A+. W. Earl Brown and Jim Beaver are superb.But there is SO. MUCH. BORING filler per ep. The whole Garrett subplot.General. Bullocks family. Stubb's whorehouse. Annexation into the counties. It's all so meh.When I rewatched Justified (which has a ton of deadwood actors) I was entranced. BSG 2004? Still GOAT tier. Generation kill? Incredible. GOT? Epic.Deadwood is just not that good.