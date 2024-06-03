DDP vs. Yoel Romero

I think it would depend on whether Dricus's chin holds up. His forward-pressure style would have him walking straight into Yoel's explosions and counters, but I could see an outcome similar to the Costa bout where Dricus's higher level of activity gets him ahead early. Assuming he survives, I think he banks enough rounds to win a Decision.



I could see both attempting to take the other down and Yoel would be all over Dricus with reactive blast doubles... but DDP would probably get right back up.