DDP vs. Yoel Romero

I feel like DDP and Yoel Romero are somewhat similar fighters—both physical monsters with bizarre, almost bumbling styles and a wrestling background.
Romero is more explosive but DDP has higher volume and better cardio. Both can take crazy punishment and both are freakishly strong.
Who wins prime for prime? I was inclined to say Romero at first but then again, DDP finished Whittaker when Romero could not in two fights.
