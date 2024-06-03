DDP vs. Yoel Romero

I feel like DDP and Yoel Romero are somewhat similar fighters—both physical monsters with bizarre, almost bumbling styles and a wrestling background.

Romero is more explosive but DDP has higher volume and better cardio. Both can take crazy punishment and both are freakishly strong.

Who wins prime for prime? I was inclined to say Romero at first but then again, DDP finished Whittaker when Romero could not in two fights.
 
I think it would depend on whether Dricus's chin holds up. His forward-pressure style would have him walking straight into Yoel's explosions and counters, but I could see an outcome similar to the Costa bout where Dricus's higher level of activity gets him ahead early. Assuming he survives, I think he banks enough rounds to win a Decision.

I could see both attempting to take the other down and Yoel would be all over Dricus with reactive blast doubles... but DDP would probably get right back up.
 
I'd go with DDP. Yoel did very well against fighters who were a bit washed or on losing streaks, but has never been able to win at the highest level or in the most crucial fights. Jacare was Yoel's best win, but DDP is very different from Jacare stylistically.

DDP vs. prime Hendo would be another fun one.
 
Dricus clearly fought a lesser version of Whittaker
 
At this point I'd favor Dricus.

He is strong enough with good enough wrestling to handle Yoel in the clinch and he has deceptively long arms and hard to time striking patterns.
 
Yoel ain't fooling me again... He would dance around and Ali shuffle his way to a decision loss.
 
Romero spent most of his fights doing absolutely nothing. He’d go for a Hail Mary, big shot once in awhile but mostly, he just stood there. DDP takes it I think.
 
DDP is a physical monster? He's built like Rogan with a slightly longer neck.

DDP has better cardio and utilizes his wrestling more than Romero. But Romero is the better and more hard hitting striker.
 
yoel romero is just a dumb fighter. he would find a way to lose it.
 
Peak Jacare was world's better than DDP.
 
DDP would beat him like Costa did. Yoel cannot deal with guys who just walk forward. he needs guys to respect his speed and/or power because he's a burst fighter. he fights in bursts of flurries and then rests. DDP and Costa both have similar come foward styles. i think DDP would just walk him down, whether the storm and beat him down when he's gassed.
 
