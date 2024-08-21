DDP vs Strickland 2 in Cape Town

T

Let's fucking do it.

You'd better believe Sean Strickland roaming wild in the Western Cape during fight week would cause some pretty epic moments, and there may be serious heat if he says some controversial stuff.

My only concern is that the UFC is EXTREMELY politically correct and might not want card like this.
 
I think they do a ppv in Saudi in January(Belal & Islam title fights), then South Africa in February.

DDP vs Sean 2
Izzy vs Imavov/Allen/Cannonier/Caio
Pavlovich vs Rozenstruik
 
JoeRowe said:
I think they do a ppv in Saudi in January(Belal & Islam title fights), then South Africa in February.

DDP vs Sean 2
Izzy vs Imavov/Allen/Cannonier/Caio
Pavlovich vs Rozenstruik
I know these two losses set Izzy back a lot as far as title aspirations go, but a gauntlet match vs 4 guys seems like too much.
 
DDP won the first fight, I don’t see how it was controversial.

Also, Sean is always in sparring mode looking to get a decision.
 
JoeRowe said:
I think they do a ppv in Saudi in January(Belal & Islam title fights), then South Africa in February.

DDP vs Sean 2
Izzy vs Imavov/Allen/Cannonier/Caio
Pavlovich vs Rozenstruik
Cannonier already lost handily to Izzy and Caio has beaten nobody of consequence…Imanov vs Izzy would be cool.

Hope Rozencrack gets Zulu’d by Pav
 
DiazSlap said:
Cannonier already lost handily to Izzy and Caio has beaten nobody of consequence…Imanov vs Izzy would be cool.

Hope Rozencrack gets Zulu’d by Pav
Caio is fighting Cannonier this weekend.

In any event, if Strickland gets the next title shot, then Izzy should fight Khamzat (if he beats Whittaker) or the Imavov-Allen winner.
 
They'll have to wheel Strickland in on a Hannibal Lector trolley, that fucker would be murdered within 10 minutes otherwise.
 
Th3 Gr38 1 said:
You'd better believe Sean Strickland roaming wild in the Western Cape during fight week would cause some pretty epic moments, and there may be serious heat if he says some controversial stuff.
Lol. Strickland won't be saying a fucking thing.

This ain't twitter or where he lives. He's not going to go around acting a fool over there. He's not that dumb.
 
Th3 Gr38 1 said:
Let's fucking do it.

You'd better believe Sean Strickland roaming wild in the Western Cape during fight week would cause some pretty epic moments, and there may be serious heat if he says some controversial stuff.

My only concern is that the UFC is EXTREMELY politically correct and might not want card like this.
Idc where it’s at. Just book it before the year ends.
 
