DDP proved to me he is for real.

Shaddows
I never hated on him, mind you.
But I did think his ascension was a tad too fast, and most of his fights ended too fast to really believe he was for real ("it's just the competition"... "he just caught him by surprise"... but after Bobby, I realized he was for real.
Tonight, he proved (to me) he is elite!
All hail to the champ!!
Thoughts?
