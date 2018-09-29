DC vs Jones at HW - Who wins?

Who wins at heavyweight?

We SAW how DC dismantled and KOed Stipe, in ONE round. He seems to be a different monster when he doesn't have to starve himself and cut down.

Took out the best HW of this era, with the most HW defenses in the UFC. Cormier is also undefeated at HW.

Let's assume that Jones NOW wants to actually fight at HW, due to the current circumstances.

Who wins at HW, Popeyes DC, or Juice-Box Jones?
 
Jones would get to bulk up to co spidering his frame he could get Ngannou level huge I would have to go with jones again

Stipe was good but he never beat anyone really in their prime JDS and Overeem were way past it
 
I would imagine that DC might be mentally broken from the get go when facing Jones, so I say advantage Jones, even at hw.
 
Bet the wrong one.

Probably Jones again.

DC would hit harder, I imagine Jones would too.

What people fail to grasp, it seems to me at least, is that literally every month they don’t fight it favors Jon Jones more. Like even if you’re an idiot who argues that Jones success is due mostly to drugs, Daniel Cormier is an overweight 40 year old, short, career athlete with a long injury history, bad kidneys, multiple separate jobs, and a wife and kids. Part of what makes him so impressive is that he’s what they sold us that Couture was, a guy entering MMA at the tail end of his athletic prime and truly dominating when he shouldn’t be. But that don’t change the facts.
This rivalry favors Jones almost by default even when you take everything else out of it.
 
Jones wins, but pisses hot again because he thought the USADA snitching deal gave him full immunity.
 
After Jon Jones destroys DC again and DC retires and gains 100 pound you stupid DC fanboys are going to be asking "who would win at Super heavyweight, DC or JON JONES :STUPID FACE: :IM A DUMBASS DC NUTLICKER FACE: >????"""
 
Is Jones clean? If so then DC.

Wait who am I kidding. Of course Jones won't be fooking clean.
 
Head says Jones, gut says DC. DC's power didn't translate very well to 205. He has said that a few times, so that's something that Jones would have to worry about at heavyweight. We've already seen in the second fight that DC can put his hands on Jones when he wants and close the distance.
Ultimately, I think there's a reason Jones hasn't gone to heavyweight. For being a massive dude, he reports that his early camp weight is between 215-225.
 
Can't these 2 crazy mixed up kids just stop fighting and move on with their lives?
 
Jones will always beat him. You said DC will be bigger, will have more power in his twists. Yeah, but don't forget Jones will be also bigger, stronger with the same outstanding cardio and more iron chin.
 
We SAW how DC dismantled and KOed Stipe, in ONE round. He seems to be a different monster when he doesn't have to starve himself and cut down.

Took out the best HW of this era, with the most HW defenses in the UFC. Cormier is also undefeated at HW.

Let's assume that Jones NOW wants to actually fight at HW, due to the current circumstances.

Who wins at HW, Popeyes DC, or Juice-Box Jones?
"Starve himself", lol! Regardless of being a beast, DC will still be chubby even in 185.

I have a ton of respect for DC, he's one of the GOATS imo, but he isn't beating Jones in any division, and I'm not sure what would've happened without that eyepoke in the Stipe fight either.
 
Jones will always beat him. You said DC will be bigger, will have more power in his twists. Yeah, but don't forget Jones will be also bigger, stronger with the same outstanding cardio and more iron chin.
That is exactly right. Jones will he at 31, bigger and more powerful than ever. Probably weigh like 235-240 or so on fight night. As you said still the same iron jaw, cardio and more advanced skill set. DC would be 40 by the time this come around again..
 
Question: is Jones roided like normal?
Then he wins.

If not roided he looks like Johny Hendricks out there, DC becomes the first MMA fighter to murder his opponent inside the cage.
 
didnt you see the way DC crushed stipe the man mountain with one blow
 
Steroids aside, I think Jones has the mental edge on DC, no matter the weight class.

However, I don’t think Jones deserves a high-profile match-up like a DC trilogy, until he pays his dues (meaning wins impresively at least twice without getting into more trouble along the way).

Knowing UFC however, they’ll put him in the spotlight ASAP, to get PPV buys, thereby rewarding his awful behavior.
 
The power of Cormier at HW is scary. Before the clinch KO, I honestly thought he would have KO'd Stipe at distance.


Right here. Stipe was getting hit, and his face was getting marked up early by stiff jabs.

If Cormier hits Jones clean at HW, it'll be a different story.
 
