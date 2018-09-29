DC vs Jones at HW - Who wins?

Arm Barbarian
We SAW how DC dismantled and KOed Stipe, in ONE round. He seems to be a different monster when he doesn't have to starve himself and cut down.
Took out the best HW of this era, with the most HW defenses in the UFC. Cormier is also undefeated at HW.
Let's assume that Jones NOW wants to actually fight at HW, due to the current circumstances.
Who wins at HW, Popeyes DC, or Juice-Box Jones?
