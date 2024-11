When Jones wins easily it's because he won the fight before he ever got in the cage. I didn't think Gane would be susceptible to that but it turned out to be one of the worst cases of it. On the other hand, he has his toughest fights when his opponent is not intimidated and believes he can win (and of course matches up well physically) like Reyes and Gustafsson. Stipe's coming into the fight with that frame of mind so I'm starting to think he may have a better chance than most people have been giving him credit for