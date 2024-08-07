“First of all I want to say sorry to (Nevada State) Athletic Commission, Nevada, sorry to Vegas, I know this is not my best side. This is not my best side. I am human being....



I no understand how people can talk about I jump on cage. He talk about my religion, he talk about my country, he talk about my father. He come to Brooklyn, and he broke bus....



It’s a respect sport; this is not trash-talking sport. This is respectful. I told you guys, ‘I want to change this game.’ I don’t want people to talk (expletive) about opponent, talk (expletive) about father, like religion. You cannot talk about religion, you cannot think about nation. For me, this is very important.”