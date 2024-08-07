Media DC discusses the raw deep rooted hatred that Khabib has to this day for McGregor and vice versa

DC discusses how much Khabib and Conor hate each other.

He believes the only way for Khabib to get closure is for Islam to beat up Conor and the only way for Conor to get closure is to beat up Islam.
 
“First of all I want to say sorry to (Nevada State) Athletic Commission, Nevada, sorry to Vegas, I know this is not my best side. This is not my best side. I am human being....

I no understand how people can talk about I jump on cage. He talk about my religion, he talk about my country, he talk about my father. He come to Brooklyn, and he broke bus....

It’s a respect sport; this is not trash-talking sport. This is respectful. I told you guys, ‘I want to change this game.’ I don’t want people to talk (expletive) about opponent, talk (expletive) about father, like religion. You cannot talk about religion, you cannot think about nation. For me, this is very important.”
 
Khabib haped Conor. Conor gotta cope, is normal.
 
The fuck does Khabib need closure for?

What happened in their fight was pretty definitive.
 
DC being shill as always trying to hype a possible McGregor-Islam fight. Why would Khabib need closure? He dominated Conor.
 
