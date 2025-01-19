  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

DC’s blatant bias

Man it was good to hear him get upset over “Merabs showboating shouldn’t matter” lmfao
 
I hate that silly stuff he did at the end of the rounds
 
I find him to be pretty impartial about his boys. I am sure it's difficult when it's literally guys you've helped train.
 
Frode Falch said:
I hate that silly stuff he did at the end of the rounds
I loved it, Merab took the hard road to the belt and has pretty much cleaned out the division and yet people well giving him an incredible amount of shit over a nepo baby with only one top win in the div, and here he was, making fun of the boogey man mid fight.
 
I don't care if commentators clearly are biased, the judges can't hear them, neither can live crowd. So only tv viewers can listen and it's up to you if someone speaking a different opinion changes your own. I don't let it change mine.
 
Everyone has their favorite fighters, so what. Those commentators are not there to be some sort of bland, neutral, neutered, non-biased, non-binary, non-opinionated, fake personas. They are there to explain things happening that the viewer might not be able to see, and to give their personal and professional biased opinions, just like they guys you watch the fights with at home. That is why the TV remote has volume and mute buttons if folks at home only want to hear their own opinions.
 
DC and Rogan make a mockery of commentating. The broadcasts are always more enjoyable to listen to without them.

It's beyond the fact that they are biased and often cheerlead for certain fighters- they just aren't good at what they do. They say a lot of dumb shit that good professional announcers wouldn't. There really is a sense of disconnect between their commentary and the fight that is going.

They probably will never be canned in this lifetime, which is sad. We can only hope that one day the UFC will get new ownership or management that will can them.
 
chinarice said:
Yup and I don't even like DC. He's probably more impartial than Rogan is
Rogan's mind is going downhill, when gets to his 70s he'll probably be worse than Biden in his 80s. That alphabrain scam he promotes probably isnt helping either.
DC always overreacted with subs that weren't locked in and now he's giving better commentary on what's going on the ground than Rogan, that's crazy.
When he gets something on his head he sticks to it and nothing else matter
<30>
 
TheMoa said:
Rogan's mind is going downhill, when gets to his 70s he'll probably be worse than Biden in his 80s. That alphabrain scam he promotes probably isnt helping either.
DC always overreacted with subs that weren't locked in and now he's giving better commentary on what's going on the ground than Rogan, that's crazy.
When he gets something on his head he sticks to it and nothing else matter
<30>
I think Rogan’s mind deterioration might approach Trump’s broken and nonfunctional mindlessness!
 
