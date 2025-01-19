DC’s blatant bias

DC and Rogan make a mockery of commentating. The broadcasts are always more enjoyable to listen to without them.



It's beyond the fact that they are biased and often cheerlead for certain fighters- they just aren't good at what they do. They say a lot of dumb shit that good professional announcers wouldn't. There really is a sense of disconnect between their commentary and the fight that is going.



They probably will never be canned in this lifetime, which is sad. We can only hope that one day the UFC will get new ownership or management that will can them.