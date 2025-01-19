DC’s blatant bias

FilipEmoFights
Man it was good to hear him get upset over “Merabs showboating shouldn’t matter” lmfao
I loved it, Merab took the hard road to the belt and has pretty much cleaned out the division and yet people well giving him an incredible amount of shit over a nepo baby with only one top win in the div, and here he was, making fun of the boogey man mid fight.I hate that silly stuff he did at the end of the rounds
Yup and I don't even like DC. He's probably more impartial than Rogan isReally???
Oh he's way better than Rogan.
Rogan's mind is going downhill, when gets to his 70s he'll probably be worse than Biden in his 80s. That alphabrain scam he promotes probably isnt helping either.
In fairness. Being mire impartial than Rogan is not a high bar.
I think Rogan’s mind deterioration might approach Trump’s broken and nonfunctional mindlessness!Rogan's mind is going downhill, when gets to his 70s he'll probably be worse than Biden in his 80s. That alphabrain scam he promotes probably isnt helping either.
DC always overreacted with subs that weren't locked in and now he's giving better commentary on what's going on the ground than Rogan, that's crazy.
When he gets something on his head he sticks to it and nothing else matter