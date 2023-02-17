DAZN prices to increase again

Mr2urbo said: Besides boxing what else is on dazn? Click to expand...

Darts that no one watches.Female Spanish football that no one outside of Spanish fans actually watch (and realistically they only watch when it’s Barcelona vs. Real Madrid).Regional MMA events from Europe and Mexico that no one watches and that are also streamed for free a lot of time on YouTube.Independent pro-wrestling from Europe that no one watches.Gaming tournaments that no one watches.Some car races that no one watches.Some kickboxing cards from Europe that no one watches.I think that’s it.