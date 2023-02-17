DAZN prices to increase again

Yeah, I was $9.99/mo and then went for the $99/annual. Not sure I can justify $225/annual if they're also doing PPVs.Getting harder and harder to defend DAZN. To their credit, they've added a lot of programming but I really only have it for the boxing. Darts occasionally.
Also, twitter guy is right, 125%. WTF is the 50% crap? I paid $99/annual.
Not sure I believe them at this point. We'll see, I guess. This seems like a ruse to collect as much as they can on the way down, frankly. Such an increase.no more ppv, hence the hike
Darts that no one watches.Besides boxing what else is on dazn?