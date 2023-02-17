DAZN prices to increase again

jeez, they are a far cry from their original subscription prices. i'd be surprised if they aren't bankrupt in 5 years
 
Got the same email yesterday. Once my year subscription is up DAZN is gone. I may pick it up for a month here or there when cards I want to see accumulate up. No way I can justify paying that much for what we've been getting lately.
 
Getting harder and harder to defend DAZN. To their credit, they've added a lot of programming but I really only have it for the boxing. Darts occasionally.
 
Got it for joshua/usyk 2. Won't renew absent big changes. Their model never made sense and felt very 1999 Internet Bubble-y (pay $8 bucks a month for the product you used to pay $500/year for! How do we make it work? Don't worry I'm sure we will!)
 
Oh, this should work out well for them.
Seano said:
Getting harder and harder to defend DAZN. To their credit, they've added a lot of programming but I really only have it for the boxing. Darts occasionally.
Yeah, I was $9.99/mo and then went for the $99/annual. Not sure I can justify $225/annual if they're also doing PPVs.

Also, twitter guy is right, 125%. WTF is the 50% crap? I paid $99/annual.
 
PHATV said:
Yeah, I was $9.99/mo and then went for the $99/annual. Not sure I can justify $225/annual if they're also doing PPVs.

Also, twitter guy is right, 125%. WTF is the 50% crap? I paid $99/annual.
no more ppv, hence the hike
 
Canelo sending them busto lol.
 
Besides boxing what else is on dazn?
 
burningspear said:
no more ppv, hence the hike
Not sure I believe them at this point. We'll see, I guess. This seems like a ruse to collect as much as they can on the way down, frankly. Such an increase.
 
Mr2urbo said:
Besides boxing what else is on dazn?
Darts that no one watches.

Female Spanish football that no one outside of Spanish fans actually watch (and realistically they only watch when it’s Barcelona vs. Real Madrid).

Regional MMA events from Europe and Mexico that no one watches and that are also streamed for free a lot of time on YouTube.

Independent pro-wrestling from Europe that no one watches.

Gaming tournaments that no one watches.

Some car races that no one watches.

Some kickboxing cards from Europe that no one watches.

I think that’s it.
 
