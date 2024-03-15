DAZN And Chief Executive Joseph Markowski Split

DAZN And Chief Executive Joseph Markowski Agree Split DAZN and its North America chief executive Joseph Markowski have mutually agreed to part ways, sources connected to the decision confirmed to BoxingScene on Friday

and its North America chief executivehave mutually agreed to part ways, sources connected to the decision confirmed to BoxingScene on Friday following an initial report on the split from Sports Business Journal.An official statement is being prepared for Monday, a DAZN spokesman said.Markowski presided over DAZN’s bold entry into boxing, originally separating itself from competitors by streaming high-profile bouts anchored by Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and others linked to Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing for an annual subscription fee.“Pay-per-view is dead,” marquees flashed at Madison Square Garden as Alvarez made his DAZN debut in a December 2018 trouncing over England’s Rocky Fielding.Backed financially by Russia’s Len Blavatnik, DAZN worked feverishly to stand as the leader in boxing broadcasting, but because many fighters remained allegiant or contractually bound to Premier Boxing Champions, on Showtime, and Top Rank, on ESPN, DAZN’s ambitions were defused.Ultimately, DAZN entered the pay-per-view business while finally streaming the Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy bout in 2022 – three years after it seemed ripest to occur.