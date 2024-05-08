David Taylor is Oklahoma State's new head coach

So David Taylor is now head coach of the greatest wrestling program in the history of NCAA wrestling. Arguably the greatest sports program in NCAA history. Big shoes to fill and kinda interesting and almost strange to me that it wasn't one of the many great Oklahoma State Olympic medalists that filled Smith's shoes, given how important tradition is over at Oklahoma State. Almost seems like the end of an era in more ways that one, with one of Penn State's best taking over the reigns from one of OSU's best wrestlers and a guy who was a product of the program through and through whose whole family was synonymous with Cowboy greatness.



So what happens next...? I admit to being a little sad about the news, though for all I know it might turn out to be a great thing for the program.