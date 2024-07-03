From Czech Media:



It's over. The Czech MMA fighter David Dvořák unexpectedly ends his journey in UFC, where he has been active since 2020 and had six fights.

The reason for his early exit from UFC is due to differences between him and the elite competition over fight dates and his health.



Dvořák's end comes as a surprise. Although he had three defeats overseas, it was expected that he would have one more fight, which will give a hint about his future. But the decisive fight would not happen, his journey through the prestigious competition ended after six fights.



"I'm not part of the UFC anymore, it's official. It was a great experience for me. We had a lot of adventures, a lot of travels, wins, losses, a lot of joys and disappointments, just all that was there and now a new journey will start again, which I'm really looking forward to," David Dvořák said in his video.



"They sent me several dates for matches without taking into account my health and other circumstances. After long discussions with my manager Patrik Kincl, we decided it was time to move on, we terminated the contract and went our own way," Dvořák added that he eventually parted ways with the UFC voluntarily.



"I believe you enjoy my fights and will continue to enjoy my fights because I want to fight for many more years. I'm going to take care of all my aches and pains and come back in style. Maybe one day I'll come back to the UFC, but for now I'm planning other things."