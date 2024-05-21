Really good fight both have a common opponent in Sokolowski, Adeleye fought him in his 6th fight and Dacres fought him in his 3rd both guys were thought to be a bit better then they were advertised at that stage both won but Dacres made it look much easier .



Adeleye has sparred both Fury and more Joshua recently, Dacres is a regular sparring guy with Fury but I think Adeleye will be more accustomed to Dacres and find his punch get to him unlike he was able to with Wardley . This is Dacres first big fight , Adaleye should have the slight edge here he’s fought a bit more to British champion level . Another loss for Adeleye so soon it’s going to be a major blow to him .



It’s a pickem fight there’s nothing to suggest one guy should win easy you even have a fight I mentioned where most think Adeleye lost a controversial 6 rounder ? Lol



Solomon can box and has a better ring IQ it’s going to be one of those fights ,boxer vs puncher .