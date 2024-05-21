RBR David Adeleye vs Solomon Dacres English Heavyweight championship-fight set for Dec. 7 in London

Who wins?

I'm surprised this is a poll. Adeleye should win this. I may be missing something, but Dacres is not a finisher at this point, and I'd be amazed if he gets a win here.
 
Dacres isn't very good, so i'd be shocked if Adeleye doesn't win this one convincingly. A few decent scraps on this card for sure.
 
Really good fight both have a common opponent in Sokolowski, Adeleye fought him in his 6th fight and Dacres fought him in his 3rd both guys were thought to be a bit better then they were advertised at that stage both won but Dacres made it look much easier .

Adeleye has sparred both Fury and more Joshua recently, Dacres is a regular sparring guy with Fury but I think Adeleye will be more accustomed to Dacres and find his punch get to him unlike he was able to with Wardley . This is Dacres first big fight , Adaleye should have the slight edge here he’s fought a bit more to British champion level . Another loss for Adeleye so soon it’s going to be a major blow to him .

It’s a pickem fight there’s nothing to suggest one guy should win easy you even have a fight I mentioned where most think Adeleye lost a controversial 6 rounder ? Lol

Solomon can box and has a better ring IQ it’s going to be one of those fights ,boxer vs puncher .
 
Deaths Head said:
I agree, Solomon may be the better pure boxer, and like you said they also have a common opponent in Polish journeyman Kamil Sokolowski.
From what I remember Dacres beat him more convincingly, but something tells me Adeleye will find the stoppage here.
 
Adeleye is a brute but he fought tentatively vs Fabio, expecting more here.
Thank fuck Okolie isnt the ME.
 
