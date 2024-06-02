Dave Tirelli had two of the worst scorecards in UFC judging history tonight

You know, I certainly wouldn't have scored it that way, but trying to justify that scorecard, I don't think Strickland set himself apart with any significance in any of the rounds.

He scored those 2 sort of knockdowns, but they looked more like unbalances and he never even followed up on them. Besides those 2 shots, the most significant damage Strickland inflicted on Costa was by checking some leg kicks in the second half.



Was Costa running away a bad bad look? Sure. But since space control is a non criterium unless all is even, that might not have been evaluated on that scorecard.

Personally I probably would've called it even and actually scored the aggression. If you don't, I suppose the fight could go to either. Not a whole lot of high impact shots landed.