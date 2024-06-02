Dave Tirelli had two of the worst scorecards in UFC judging history tonight

biscuitsbrah said:
Fire that guy and send him away
They also managed to have that one clueless ref who had no idea that you're supposed to stop the fight for an eyepoke.

How in the world does that happen, anyway? How do you get a job reffing UFC fights if you don't know something that basic? Surely there's some test or SOMETHING you need to take?
 
You know, I certainly wouldn't have scored it that way, but trying to justify that scorecard, I don't think Strickland set himself apart with any significance in any of the rounds.
He scored those 2 sort of knockdowns, but they looked more like unbalances and he never even followed up on them. Besides those 2 shots, the most significant damage Strickland inflicted on Costa was by checking some leg kicks in the second half.

Was Costa running away a bad bad look? Sure. But since space control is a non criterium unless all is even, that might not have been evaluated on that scorecard.
Personally I probably would've called it even and actually scored the aggression. If you don't, I suppose the fight could go to either. Not a whole lot of high impact shots landed.
 
His shit scorecards didn't even affect the outcomes, either, making them even more bizarre
 
