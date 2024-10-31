KAZSoliloquy said:



"A woman was indicted on several counts, including second and third-degree assault as a hate crime, for pepper spraying a 45-year-old Uber driver in an unprovoked attack in New York City earlier this year, prosecutors said.



Jennifer Guilbeault, 23, was charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment one count each of second-degree assault as a hate crime, third-degree assault as a hate crime, and second-degree aggravated harassment, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors accused Guilbeault of pepper spraying an Uber driver in an anti-Muslim attack on the Upper East Side in July.



According to the district attorney's office, the incident occurred at about 12:15 a.m. on July 31. The driver was in the process of completing a ride for Guilbeault and another passenger, who was sitting in the back of the vehicle.



The driver began praying in Arabic after he stopped at a red light at an intersection, the district attorney's office said. At that point, prosecutors said Guilbeault "lunged forward toward the driver’s seat, holding a can of pepper spray" and sprayed the driver in the face."



I remember this one. Was crazy. My guess was they were pre-drinking an d were gonna go out (or were coming back from drinking). 12:15 a.m. is pretty ripe for either. But my intuition is alcohol was probably a factor. At least her friend was like "what the fuck are you doing" instead of joining in.