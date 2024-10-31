Crime Dashcam footage released in indictment of white NYC woman charged with anti-Muslim hate crime in July

"A woman was indicted on several counts, including second and third-degree assault as a hate crime, for pepper spraying a 45-year-old Uber driver in an unprovoked attack in New York City earlier this year, prosecutors said.

Jennifer Guilbeault, 23, was charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment one count each of second-degree assault as a hate crime, third-degree assault as a hate crime, and second-degree aggravated harassment, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors accused Guilbeault of pepper spraying an Uber driver in an anti-Muslim attack on the Upper East Side in July.

According to the district attorney's office, the incident occurred at about 12:15 a.m. on July 31. The driver was in the process of completing a ride for Guilbeault and another passenger, who was sitting in the back of the vehicle.

The driver began praying in Arabic after he stopped at a red light at an intersection, the district attorney's office said. At that point, prosecutors said Guilbeault "lunged forward toward the driver’s seat, holding a can of pepper spray" and sprayed the driver in the face."

 
I remember this one. Was crazy. My guess was they were pre-drinking an d were gonna go out (or were coming back from drinking). 12:15 a.m. is pretty ripe for either. But my intuition is alcohol was probably a factor. At least her friend was like "what the fuck are you doing" instead of joining in.
 
I remember this one. Was crazy. My guess was they were pre-drinking an d were gonna go out (or were coming back from drinking). 12:15 a.m. is pretty ripe for either. But my intuition is alcohol was probably a factor. At least her friend was like "what the fuck are you doing" instead of joining in.
Yeah. Combination of alcohol and being a piece of shit. She literally looks evil, clearly even enjoying herself, as she's doing it.
 
I remember this one. Was crazy. My guess was they were pre-drinking an d were gonna go out (or were coming back from drinking). 12:15 a.m. is pretty ripe for either. But my intuition is alcohol was probably a factor. At least her friend was like "what the fuck are you doing" instead of joining in.
apparently not even her friend. just some other lady getting a ride.
 
Her rationale for attacking him didn't make sense. I don't think it is a hate crime. It is probably some sort of substance abuse. You can see it on her face. She doesn't look all there.
 
apparently not even her friend. just some other lady getting a ride.
Interesting. Ok, i guess they were a bit chatty because I thought she referred to her by her name. Talk about the Uber-share from hell LOL.
 
Where's the rest of the dash cam video?
 
Interesting. Ok, i guess they were a bit chatty because I thought she referred to her by her name. Talk about the Uber-share from hell LOL.
well shit now i don't know lmao the MSN article refers to her as just another passenger but other articles do mention that she's a friend. so i don't actually know. seems the NY Post did an article on it and the driver himself says it's her friend.

"Her friend, she is yelling, ‘Jen, Jen, what the f–k, what are you doing? What’s going on?’” driver Shohel Mahmud recalled of the Wednesday attack. “Her friend is asking ‘Why did you do that?’ And she say, ‘He’s brown.’”
 
