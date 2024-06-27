  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Television Dark matter season finale thoughts

666

666

T-800
@purple
Joined
Dec 25, 2023
Messages
1,811
Reaction score
3,112
Warning: if you haven't watched the show up to Episode 7 yet there might be some spoilers to you.

Anyways I watched the season finale today and I thought the ending was pretty dismal and they missed out on a great opportunity. Prior to the finale we see more and more 'Jasons' from different dimensions converging on the same world and they all want the same thing:

To have their wife and kid back. So some lucky bastard of the Jasons gets to her first and convinces her he's the real one so she goes with him. It's the final scene that really irritates me though:

Chad Jason and his wife go to leave the world and all the other Beta cuck Jason's are standing there outside of the portal box like 'we're not here to stop you, we just want to say bye..'

Then the bitch wife doesn't even say bye and walks past about 50 of these other Jason's leaving them all blue balled and wide-eyed. If she had any decency she would've let all the other Jason's run a train on her as a final farewell.

That would've been a way better ending. Or Alpha Jason could've shown a little empathy and picked one of the cuck Jason's to take along with them to the new dimension and spit roast her high fiving eachother but he's a greedy little bitch too. Just so much wrong with that ending I had to share my thoughts on the matter.

75558-17194117303711-1920.jpg
 
Yes it did get kind of confusing at the end. I suppose the writing could have been a little bit better to reassure the audience that the main Jason found them. I guess you just got to assume it's him unless shown otherwise
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,394
Messages
55,755,018
Members
174,920
Latest member
RBG

Share this page

Back
Top