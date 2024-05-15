BoxerMaurits
Who’s also looking forward to their next octagon interview?
Lol DC Is funny guy, the 3 biggest voices in the game are Rogan, Buffer and DanaI don't like Buckley, but Bisping, Sonnen and Cormier 3 of the biggest voices in the game?
In the MMA commentary game? For sure. Don't think he meant all sports.I don't like Buckley, but Bisping, Sonnen and Cormier 3 of the biggest voices in the game?
because Conrad is an irrelevant sit out merchant that doesn't deserve the clout! highly doubt he even steps in the cage with Chandler.What's wrong with the callout? Everyone likes bread, or the chance to make bread.
No cunt gives a fuck about integrity anymore, they just wanna make that bread.
I used to like DC but he's quite preachy, especially for someone who has such terrible takes fairly often.
Me neither, but why not place your name in the hat to see if you can win the lucky prize?
Nah it was 100% wasted energy. imho should be calling for a title shot may not be there just yet but that is more likely and actually "worth a a punt" he could at least try to talk himself into a number one contender fight but instead he chose to polish Conrad's balls on national television.
The lucky prize being you get to beat down a has-been for a lot of dough.
Unlikely, but worth a punt.
No it's not.
The lucky prize being you get to beat down a has-been for a lot of dough.
Unlikely, but worth a punt.
It got people talking about him at least.
Unless you're autistic is obvious that Conor will never fight this guy. He probably literally doesn't even know who he is. There are about 100,000 people Conor would fight before this guy.
DC projecting Jones bullying onto Buckley?Maybe listen, pussy bruh
or you're just a UFC shill noob that goes along with everything they say and do. Most of us have been watching for ages and don't care for the WWE style BS they do now.
Some of ya'll have no idea how to play the game, nobody thinks this fight will literally happen (or its highly unlikely), you're just missing the point lad.