Media Daniel Cormier goes off on Joaquin Buckley following McGregor callout

I don't like Buckley, but Bisping, Sonnen and Cormier 3 of the biggest voices in the game?

Mickey gall calling out retired Dan Hardy that has a heart condition that doesn't allow him to even be sanctioned to fight is still the worst call out of all time but this was pretty bad too. Such a waste of mic time and pathetic to give that little midget Conor even more unwarranted attention. Call out an opponent that is actually likely. Maybe Conor sent him a check$ for the ball washing he just got though.
 
What's wrong with the callout? Everyone likes bread, or the chance to make bread.
No cunt gives a fuck about integrity anymore, they just wanna make that bread.

I used to like DC but he's quite preachy, especially for someone who has such terrible takes fairly often.
 
It's a shame these 3 company men are negatively impacting the man's buzz.

Conor is way past it, but always brings it. It would be a memorable scrap and Buckley has been finished before. He's a young up and comer and Conor is trying to earn another shot. There is a story and if either man wins they will have a lot of support and noise for a title shot.

If he wins he is the man who beat Conor. The fight sells and makes more sense than a title shot after potentially beating Chandler at 170 or wherever the weight is at.
 
because Conrad is an irrelevant sit out merchant that doesn't deserve the clout! highly doubt he even steps in the cage with Chandler.
 
Me neither, but why not place your name in the hat to see if you can win the lucky prize?

The lucky prize being you get to beat down a has-been for a lot of dough.

Unlikely, but worth a punt.
 
Nah it was 100% wasted energy. imho should be calling for a title shot may not be there just yet but that is more likely and actually "worth a a punt" he could at least try to talk himself into a number one contender fight but instead he chose to polish Conrad's balls on national television.
 
I don't get this call out bullshit and the UFC is all over the place with this. Some fighters don't make a big enough call out. Others none at all which sometimes also draws criticism. They say to take advantage of your opportunity and that's exactly what Buckley did. However, somehow he has crossed a line by shooting too big. How about forget the call outs entirely then since the UFC makes the matches anyhow?
 
No it's not.

Unless you're autistic is obvious that Conor will never fight this guy. He probably literally doesn't even know who he is. There are about 100,000 people Conor would fight before this guy.
 
It was a dumb callout because as others have mentioned there simply is no way Conor is fighting this dude. Not ever.
 
It got people talking about him at least.

Some of ya'll have no idea how to play the game, nobody thinks this fight will literally happen (or its highly unlikely), you're just missing the point lad.
 
or you're just a UFC shill noob that goes along with everything they say and do. Most of us have been watching for ages and don't care for the WWE style BS they do now.
 
