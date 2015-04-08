Danger 5 - fighting WW2 in the 60's while trying to kill Hitler. (Now on Netflix)

Gandzooka
Gentlemen,
let me introduce you to the greatness that is Danger 5.
What is it?
It might be impossible to describe this show but let's give it a try.
To put it shortly: It is australian comedy show about thwarting Hitler's plans for world domination during WW2.
While everything looks like it's the 1960s. And inspired by the Men's adventure pulp magazine. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Men's_adventure
Here is how other people have described it:
"Think Team America mixed with Thunderbirds and retro film style misogyny, bad dubs and scene cuts abound, this is fantastic."
"Danger 5 is essentially what would happen if Quentin Tarantino turned Austin Powers into a television show."
Here are some of the episode titles for the first season:
"I Danced For Hitler"
"Lizard Soldiers Of The Third Reich"
"Kill-Men Of The Rising Sun"
"Fresh Meat For Hitler's Sex Kitchen"
Where can I watch it?
Both seasons are available on Netflix. (Might depend on your location)
SHOW ME SOMETHING!
trailer:
gifs:
More words:
http://splitsider.com/2015/03/why-you-should-be-watching-the-wonderfully-bizarre-danger-5/
http://decider.com/2015/03/14/you-must-watch-danger-5/
