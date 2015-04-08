Danger 5 - fighting WW2 in the 60's while trying to kill Hitler. (Now on Netflix)

Gentlemen,
let me introduce you to the greatness that is Danger 5.

JtZqeRS.jpg


What is it?
It might be impossible to describe this show but let's give it a try.

To put it shortly: It is australian comedy show about thwarting Hitler's plans for world domination during WW2.
While everything looks like it's the 1960s. And inspired by the Men's adventure pulp magazine. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Men's_adventure


Here is how other people have described it:

"Think Team America mixed with Thunderbirds and retro film style misogyny, bad dubs and scene cuts abound, this is fantastic."

"Danger 5 is essentially what would happen if Quentin Tarantino turned Austin Powers into a television show."


Here are some of the episode titles for the first season:
"I Danced For Hitler"
"Lizard Soldiers Of The Third Reich"
"Kill-Men Of The Rising Sun"
"Fresh Meat For Hitler's Sex Kitchen"


Where can I watch it?
Both seasons are available on Netflix. (Might depend on your location)

SHOW ME SOMETHING!

trailer:




gifs:
1T6tz2X.gif


wTJsJIg.gif


ib2sQOenGVbjyP.gif


oIfxWIc.gif

JcYfoWF.gif




More words:
http://splitsider.com/2015/03/why-you-should-be-watching-the-wonderfully-bizarre-danger-5/

http://decider.com/2015/03/14/you-must-watch-danger-5/
 
I'm a big fan of Archer, so I watched this and didnt care for it.

Then I got really high and watched it again. That did the trick. Then it was hilarious.

I describe it to people as a live action mashup of Archer and Team America: World Police


As always:

















































Kill Hitler


Also, would Blitzkrieg Ilsa

tumblr_lv19zvW8hy1qzyaneo1_500.gif



tumblr_nkm1fiQebI1s2i1z2o1_400.gif


tumblr_lv19zvW8hy1qzyaneo2_500.gif
 
I watched the trailer for this just a couple of days ago after I saw the series floating around on Netflix. It looks just a little too retarded to be funny to me, not sure why.
 
Both seasons are amazing.
 
Rackabones said:
Why Hitler, why not Stalin?
Because Stalin was one of the allies. He does appear on the show though.

shadow_priest_x said:
I watched the trailer for this just a couple of days ago after I saw the series floating around on Netflix. It looks just a little too retarded to be funny to me, not sure why.
I had the same reaction but decided to give it a go anyway. By the second episode I was hooked.

Season 2 is a bit different in that episodes have continuity between them. And they are set in the 80s.
 
Season 2 poster (this time it is set in the 80s)
OsEM1Pf.jpg


More Ilsa
1TAbiE6.jpg
 
Weird I was just thinking about this show. Showed up in my netflix recs so I gave the first episode a try last night.


Couldnt get through it, seemed too stupid to be funny to me. Had the same vibe as a lot of the awful live action shows on adult swim.
 
Mike90 said:
Weird I was just thinking about this show. Showed up in my netflix recs so I gave the first episode a try last night.


Couldnt get through it, seemed too stupid to be funny to me. Had the same vibe as a lot of the awful live action shows on adult swim.
For me, it took couple of episodes to get into.

Anyways,
it's Christmas in the 80s and Johnny Hitler is the coolest kid in school
 
