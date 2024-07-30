Dana's Nightmare? What Would the WORST Line Up of Champions Look Like Right Now?

Siver!
By worst I mean generically least popular (rightly or wrongly).
Is it this?
HW: Jon Jones
LHW: Jan Blachowicz
MW: Nassourdine Imavov
WW: Belal Muhammad
LW: Mateusz Gamrot
FW: Movsar Evloev
BW: Merab Dvalishvili
FLW: Amir Albazi
WBW: Raquel Pennington
WFW: Erin Blanchfield
WSW: Virna Jandiroba
(Picking only top 5 fighters)
Obviously guys like Jones and Jan because they're inactive as hell and close to retirement, the rest because they're largely completely unmarketable and/or have an anti-DWCS fighting style.
Anyone you think Dana would worry about more?
Some of them feel quite harsh...
