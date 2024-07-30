Dana's Nightmare? What Would the WORST Line Up of Champions Look Like Right Now?

By worst I mean generically least popular (rightly or wrongly).
Is it this?

HW: Jon Jones
LHW: Jan Blachowicz
MW: Nassourdine Imavov
WW: Belal Muhammad
LW: Mateusz Gamrot
FW: Movsar Evloev
BW: Merab Dvalishvili
FLW: Amir Albazi

WBW: Raquel Pennington
WFW: Erin Blanchfield
WSW: Virna Jandiroba

(Picking only top 5 fighters)

Obviously guys like Jones and Jan because they're inactive as hell and close to retirement, the rest because they're largely completely unmarketable and/or have an anti-DWCS fighting style.
Anyone you think Dana would worry about more?
Some of them feel quite harsh...
 
You nailed it
images
 
HHJ said:
If it was coming to that he wouldnt give her the shot in the first place.
Honestly, she's looking like deserving it!

I kinda like her, but I can see all the reasons... 😬
 
Siver! said:
Honestly, she's looking like deserving it!

I kinda like her, but I can see all the reasons... 😬
Im just saying she is probably gonna get the shot. It aint like they been hiding her. They gave her a main event on the fight night
 
Siver! said:
Really? I believe you, but I haven't noticed.

Also, he's awesome! :cool:
I feel like the matchmakers aren't big fans of his, like he's 16-1 and ranked number twelve right now
But on the way there(from 2021-23), he had to win two DWCS fights and five UFC fights before getting a ranked opponent offered to him in a pretty thin division that definitely needs some new blood
 
Last edited:
I read it as geriatrically at first and it kinda made sense.
You managed to make it quite horrible for Dana anyway.
 
Gane, Jan, Shara or Khamzat, Belal, Conor, Ortega, Aljo and Kape.

Mixed it up with inactive fighters and ones with unpopular fight styles. Since, Dana loves his ticket sales.
 
Question said:
I feel like the matchmakers aren't big fans of his, like he's 16-1 and ranked number twelve right now
But on the way there(from 2021-23), he had to win two DWCS fights and five UFC fights before getting a ranked opponent offered to him in a pretty thin division that definitely needs some new blood
not disagreeing with you but maybe they were then kinda cherry-picking for him instead? so maybe they were doing it because they liked the guy and not otherwise?
 
Poatan said:
Machavchev
Ankalaev
Sharaputin
Omar nurmanegomadov
All these guys fight once a year and only in Abu dhabi.
Islam literally fought three times in 2021, two times in 2022 and 2023. Blatant lies on your part.
 
HW: Jailton or Aspinall. Dana loves Jones or he would have promoted Aspinall as the real champion a long time ago.
LHW: Ankalaev
MW: Jack (because of inactivity)
WW: Belal Muhammad
LW: idk
FW: Evloev
BW: Petr Yan
FLW: Mokaev

WBW: Raquel Pennington
WFW: idk
WSW: Virna Jandiroba
 
