Dana's Nightmare? What Would the WORST Line Up of Champions Look Like Right Now?

By worst I mean generically least popular (rightly or wrongly).

Is it this?



HW: Jon Jones

LHW: Jan Blachowicz

MW: Nassourdine Imavov

WW: Belal Muhammad

LW: Mateusz Gamrot

FW: Movsar Evloev

BW: Merab Dvalishvili

FLW: Amir Albazi



WBW: Raquel Pennington

WFW: Erin Blanchfield

WSW: Virna Jandiroba



(Picking only top 5 fighters)



Obviously guys like Jones and Jan because they're inactive as hell and close to retirement, the rest because they're largely completely unmarketable and/or have an anti-DWCS fighting style.

Anyone you think Dana would worry about more?

Some of them feel quite harsh...