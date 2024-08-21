Dana's horrible record with top HW fighters

Pissed off Randy, not the best but he was a top heavyweight.
Royally fucked up the negotiations with Fedor. I wasn't a massive fan back then so I don't know all about it but I heard the fault was on Dana.
Couldn't keep Francis.
And now, Aspinall is starting to get annoyed. The *interim* champion who has more wins than Jones at HW is getting shafted in favor of a LHW who fought one in the past four years.
I think the only reason he had a good relationship with Brock was because Brock was a big enough start and Dana couldn't upset him, and the fact Brock didn't stay for too long.
Why is Dana even more of a dick towards heavyweights? Does he get another chip on his shoulder when dealing with the baddest dudes in the world, to make himself feel more alpha?
 
Pissed off Randy, not the best but he was a top heavyweight.
Royally fucked up the negotiations with Fedor. I wasn't a massive fan back then so I don't know all about it but I heard the fault was on Dana.
Couldn't keep Francis.
And now, Aspinall is starting to get annoyed. The *interim* champion who has more wins than Jones at HW is getting shafted in favor of a LHW who fought one in the past four years.
I think the only reason he had a good relationship with Brock was because Brock was a big enough start and Dana couldn't upset him, and the fact Brock didn't stay for too long.
Why is Dana even more of a dick towards heavyweights? Does he get another chip on his shoulder when dealing with the baddest dudes in the world, to make himself feel more alpha?
You forgot Stipe. Stipe wouldn't even let Dana put the belt on him. Everyone is focused on Dana's grudge with Francis, forgetting that he was the Ford Escort golden boy for a moment.
 
Does he get another chip on his shoulder when dealing with the baddest dudes in the world, to make himself feel more alpha?
Definitely not this

pg2_g_white_sy_576.jpg
 
You forgot Stipe. Stipe wouldn't even let Dana put the belt on him. Everyone is focused on Dana's grudge with Francis, forgetting that he was the Ford Escort golden boy for a moment.
Oh damn, forget about Stipe too. Stipe literally took the belt from him on live TV and gave it to his coach.
 
If I recall correctly, I don't believe the Fedor thing falling through was Dana's fault. I'm pretty sure Fedor's agent, Golden Boy or something like that, was demanding co-promotion - something that no other fighter ever got. Can't blame Dana for saying no to that.
 
You forgot Stipe. Stipe wouldn't even let Dana put the belt on him. Everyone is focused on Dana's grudge with Francis, forgetting that he was the Ford Escort golden boy for a moment.
He was also running with the narrative that Jones was running scared of Francis back when big Frank was still an employee of his.

Soon as he left he did a complete 180° and now Jones always wanted that fight, will fight (and beat) anyone and is the best of all times, and if you disagree you're a moron who knows nothing and shouldn't even be allowed to watch MMA.

Uncle Dana just expects people to forget he shat on Jones for years when he was being a pain in the ass and not bending over backwards for him. Which is rare since Jon normally loves bending over.
 
If I recall correctly, I don't believe the Fedor thing falling through was Dana's fault. I'm pretty sure Fedor's agent, Golden Boy or something like that, was demanding co-promotion - something that no other fighter ever got. Can't blame Dana for saying no to that.
M1 Global IIRC, and yes, they weren't easy to deal with.
 
He had a "good" relationship with Brock because he couldn't treat him like one of his ho's. And he was needed at a time the UFC was still trying to establish itself and would pay for a big name.

HW is the glamor weight class in boxing, in the UFC people prefer bantamweight at this point, due to all the mismanagement of talent.

The way Francis was murking people he could have become the UFCs Mike Tyson if not for Dana's pettiness.
 
If I recall correctly, I don't believe the Fedor thing falling through was Dana's fault. I'm pretty sure Fedor's agent, Golden Boy or something like that, was demanding co-promotion - something that no other fighter ever got. Can't blame Dana for saying no to that.
It wasn't really either sides fault, just two established parties wanting to do what they'd been doing up until that point and maintain the standard. Fedor had been signing one fight deals in Japan for almost a decade at that point, for big money and concessions, like co-promotion (although that was a relatively new aspect of his negotiations at the time, but the standard had been set a couple of years prior) and signing guys from his gym to their own contracts. Dana was going to give Fedor an immediate title shot against Lesnar, for $1m, but wanted him for like an 8 fight contract, and if or when he took an L the million would become something like $80k. He was never going to entertain co-promotion, and didn't want the guys from Fedor's gym.

The deal didn't make sense for either party, neither would budge, but everything worked out, in the end.
 
