Dana's horrible record with top HW fighters

Pissed off Randy, not the best but he was a top heavyweight.
Royally fucked up the negotiations with Fedor. I wasn't a massive fan back then so I don't know all about it but I heard the fault was on Dana.
Couldn't keep Francis.
And now, Aspinall is starting to get annoyed. The *interim* champion who has more wins than Jones at HW is getting shafted in favor of a LHW who fought one in the past four years.
I think the only reason he had a good relationship with Brock was because Brock was a big enough start and Dana couldn't upset him, and the fact Brock didn't stay for too long.
Why is Dana even more of a dick towards heavyweights? Does he get another chip on his shoulder when dealing with the baddest dudes in the world, to make himself feel more alpha?
