Leinster Rugby

Leinster Rugby

www.mmamania.com

Dana White brain scan reveals ‘black spots’ in troubling health update ahead of UFC 306

UFC CEO Dana White reveals black spots on his brain from his time as a boxer but insists he would not trade them for his current position as MMA kingpin.
I'm quite sure none of us would wish any serious health issue on anybody, even Dana White who is surely one of planet earths biggest a-holes. If there's anything bad in these black spots then I feel a bit sorry for him but that will never change my opinion of him. Thoughts?
 
FxDSfB2agAAY-fS


I knew a 33 year old that died from Coronavirus, but listen to Dr. BJ
 
Black spots from Jon’s black pee pee.
 
