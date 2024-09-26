Dana White vs streamers

blaseblase
Back in 2021, Dana claimed ahead of UFC 257 that they were keeping a close eye on a specific streamer and that they had "got him". There was never any news about an arrest, there was no news about any kind. Did Dana lie?
Or alternatively, did the streamer shit his pants when Dana mentioned him and was cowed into submission and did not stream the event, despite the fact that if everything Dana claimed had happened happened they would have been able to prosecute him for previous crimes.
