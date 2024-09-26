Dana White vs streamers

Dana White's claim during UFC 257 in 2021 about catching an illegal streamer became a talking point, but there was no follow-up news of any arrest or concrete actions taken against a specific individual afterward. It's likely that the announcement was more of a public relations move to intimidate potential streamers, as UFC had been battling piracy of their events for a long time.



While White may not have technically lied—he might have been referring to efforts by UFC's legal team—it seems more probable that the statement was exaggerated or intended to scare people away from streaming illegally. Without any further updates or evidence of an actual arrest or significant legal action, it does appear that the claim was primarily a bluff to discourage illegal streaming for that particular event.



Source: ChatGPT