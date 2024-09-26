Dana White vs streamers

Back in 2021, Dana claimed ahead of UFC 257 that they were keeping a close eye on a specific streamer and that they had "got him". There was never any news about an arrest, there was no news about any kind. Did Dana lie?



Or alternatively, did the streamer shit his pants when Dana mentioned him and was cowed into submission and did not stream the event, despite the fact that if everything Dana claimed had happened happened they would have been able to prosecute him for previous crimes.
 
Dana White's claim during UFC 257 in 2021 about catching an illegal streamer became a talking point, but there was no follow-up news of any arrest or concrete actions taken against a specific individual afterward. It's likely that the announcement was more of a public relations move to intimidate potential streamers, as UFC had been battling piracy of their events for a long time.

While White may not have technically lied—he might have been referring to efforts by UFC's legal team—it seems more probable that the statement was exaggerated or intended to scare people away from streaming illegally. Without any further updates or evidence of an actual arrest or significant legal action, it does appear that the claim was primarily a bluff to discourage illegal streaming for that particular event.

Source: ChatGPT
In my humble opinion, it was actually been Dana White who was put ads of #SexualDeviancy games and male enhancing medication on the streaming sites so he was receive ad monies from those who was so poor they cannot afford PPV fee. So I have heard...I am not poor so I was purchase all of UFC PPV event.

Also Dana he was not lie to my knowledge.
 
Fightbook MMA - The main event is set. The most anticipated fight is UFC 257: Dana White vs Streamers. [HASH=2476]#MMA[/HASH] [HASH=268]#UFC[/HASH] [HASH=23447]#UFC257[/HASH] [HASH=23448]#UFCFightIsland[/HASH] [HASH=16221]#DanaWhite[/HASH] # streamers | Facebook
 
Let's play a game: How about you answer the question that TS presents, and you don't go off of a tangent that is "lol, Dana, fuck Dana!"

It's a specific question.
 
loisestrad said:
Let's play a game: How about you answer the question that TS presents, and you don't go off of a tangent that is "lol, Dana, fuck Dana!"

It's a specific question.
I will give it a shot
....
....
....
No I failed, sorry
In this specific topic Dana is full of crap.
 
i wasnt able to find any news articles talking about the actual streamer who got arrested. just a bunch of worthless articles repeating or quoting what Dana had said.
as far as i know the guy hasnt been identified and hasnt come forward publicly, so it could all just be bullshit by Dana.
 
I vaguely remember some agoraphobic dude getting caught for sharing a stream but I don't think he ended up getting punished... tough to recall...
 
Dana is just using scare tactics

there is literally nothing he can do unless there is someone on US soil distributing the stream to people from a massive server.
 
No reputable news outlet is going to cover MMA streamer gets busted.... And any law enforcement agencies involved that might make a statement will be tight lipped until it's adjudicated, at which point no one will care... See point one...
 
loisestrad said:
Let's play a game: How about you answer the question that TS presents, and you don't go off of a tangent that is "lol, Dana, fuck Dana!"

It's a specific question.
In a thread wondering if Dana was talking shit, it seems relevant to talk about his shittiness.
 
loisestrad said:
Let's play a game: How about you answer the question that TS presents, and you don't go off of a tangent that is "lol, Dana, fuck Dana!"

It's a specific question.
Get out of here Dana this isn't the place for you
 
I think they managed to get crackstreams or front row sports website taken down the day of one of their events. A bunch of mirror sites and alternatives popped up almost instantly, but it caused issues for novices in the streaming world to be able to watch. But no one arrested.

The only person I can recall being arrested was some guy who lived with his mom in the basement or something for seeding a bunch of torrents. But that was well before this victory lap Dana was taking.
 
