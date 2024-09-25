irimiasz said: I don’t enjoy the idea of her fighting Shevchenko now when the latter finally has some legitimate opposition. 125 was held hostage by the trilogy, TUF, and is full of great contenders (Manon, winner of Blanchfield/Rose, Barber, Natalia Silva). Fiorot should have had her titleshot like three times by now Click to expand...

It definitely messes up both SW & FLW so that sucks. More for FLW since Fiorot has undeniably earned her title shot. On the other hand if they are ever going to do Shevchenko vs Zhang it pretty much has to be now. Both fighters are getting to that age where they can get beat, decline etc and be out of title contention forever. Also it's been nearly 6 years since the last (and only) female champion vs champion fight (Cyborg vs Nunes) so it would feel like a big deal if it happens.