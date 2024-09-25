Media Dana White teases what's next for Zhang Weili - possible title shot at 125?

What is Dana's plan for Zhang Weili?

  • Flyweight title shot vs Valentina Shevchenko

    Votes: 3 60.0%

  • Sitting cage side for Tatiana Suarez vs Virna Jandiroba

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Not fighting until 2025

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • Other - comment below

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
I don’t enjoy the idea of her fighting Shevchenko now when the latter finally has some legitimate opposition. 125 was held hostage by the trilogy, TUF, and is full of great contenders (Manon, winner of Blanchfield/Rose, Barber, Natalia Silva). Fiorot should have had her titleshot like three times by now
 
zhang looks like some mad chinese male soldier
 
irimiasz said:
I don’t enjoy the idea of her fighting Shevchenko now when the latter finally has some legitimate opposition. 125 was held hostage by the trilogy, TUF, and is full of great contenders (Manon, winner of Blanchfield/Rose, Barber, Natalia Silva). Fiorot should have had her titleshot like three times by now
Click to expand...

It definitely messes up both SW & FLW so that sucks. More for FLW since Fiorot has undeniably earned her title shot. On the other hand if they are ever going to do Shevchenko vs Zhang it pretty much has to be now. Both fighters are getting to that age where they can get beat, decline etc and be out of title contention forever. Also it's been nearly 6 years since the last (and only) female champion vs champion fight (Cyborg vs Nunes) so it would feel like a big deal if it happens.
 
svmr_db said:
It definitely messes up both SW & FLW so that sucks. More for FLW since Fiorot has undeniably earned her title shot. On the other hand if they are ever going to do Shevchenko vs Zhang it pretty much has to be now. Both fighters are getting to that age where they can get beat, decline etc and be out of title contention forever. Also it's been nearly 6 years since the last (and only) female champion vs champion fight (Cyborg vs Nunes) so it would feel like a big deal if it happens.
Click to expand...
SW makes sense since Virna and Suarez are fighting. Maybe they will do Silva Fiorot in the mean time if they can put this together in December.
 
I hope she fights soon, but don't want her to tie up divisions fighting another champ
 
