



Dana White recently hinted at the possibility of adding a women’s atomweight division to the UFC, as the organization continues to expand its talent pool in regions like South America and Asia. This revelation came during discussions about the UFC’s future growth, with Dana saying that the global demand for this weight class might finally push the promotion to create it.



Historically, the atomweight division (105 lbs) has flourished in other organizations such as Invicta FC and ONE Championship. Fighters like Seo Hee Ham, Ayaka Hamasaki, and Alesha Zappitella have thrived in these promotions, showcasing some of the fastest and most technical performances at the smaller weight class. Despite this, the UFC has yet to implement the division, limiting opportunities for many talented female fighters who fall outside the strawweight and flyweight categories.



Adding an atomweight division would not only expand opportunities for these lighter fighters but also open the door for exciting matchups and new UFC stars. As UFC’s presence grows in South America and Japan, regions known for producing atomweight fighters, it seems the timing may finally be right. Dana White mentioned that the UFC has been working with up-and-coming talent in these regions, and the depth of skill there makes atomweight a natural next step for the organization.



As the UFC continues to scout and develop new talent in Asia and South America, could we finally be seeing the addition of the long-awaited women’s atomweight division? Let the speculation begin, Sherbums! What do you all think? Should Dana go ahead and pull the trigger?