Media Dana White Teases Possibility Of Women’s Atomweight Division for UFC Expansion!

Dana White recently hinted at the possibility of adding a women’s atomweight division to the UFC, as the organization continues to expand its talent pool in regions like South America and Asia. This revelation came during discussions about the UFC’s future growth, with Dana saying that the global demand for this weight class might finally push the promotion to create it.

Historically, the atomweight division (105 lbs) has flourished in other organizations such as Invicta FC and ONE Championship. Fighters like Seo Hee Ham, Ayaka Hamasaki, and Alesha Zappitella have thrived in these promotions, showcasing some of the fastest and most technical performances at the smaller weight class. Despite this, the UFC has yet to implement the division, limiting opportunities for many talented female fighters who fall outside the strawweight and flyweight categories.

Adding an atomweight division would not only expand opportunities for these lighter fighters but also open the door for exciting matchups and new UFC stars. As UFC’s presence grows in South America and Japan, regions known for producing atomweight fighters, it seems the timing may finally be right. Dana White mentioned that the UFC has been working with up-and-coming talent in these regions, and the depth of skill there makes atomweight a natural next step for the organization.

As the UFC continues to scout and develop new talent in Asia and South America, could we finally be seeing the addition of the long-awaited women’s atomweight division? Let the speculation begin, Sherbums! What do you all think? Should Dana go ahead and pull the trigger?
 
No for real the lighter the division seems to be the best female fights. I agree we should have the atomweight division
 
I'm okay with it as long as they scrap the bantamweight division. Atomweight has plenty of good female Asian fighters.
 
WMMA had a fun little run there with Carano, Rousey, etc. but it's time to call it a day. It will always be subpar and dilute any card it touches. But if you gotta keep it, at least make it a separate league with a GLOW type theme.
 
Not a single quote in the OP.

"Dana says"

"Dana hinted"

But no actual quote about what he said or hinted.

This is why I don't vote for OP.
 
Great news. Atomweight is fun as hell and would be a great addition.
 
Spam On Rye said:
WMMA had a fun little run there with Carano, Rousey, etc. but it's time to call it a day. It will always be subpar and dilute any card it touches. But if you gotta keep it, at least make it a separate league with a GLOW type theme.
lol it's 2024
 
Them cheap fucks need to get Stamp over here if that happens, she's the queen bee.
 
Lmao was he just waiting for Carla to retire?
 
Lawrence said:
Not a single quote in the OP.

"Dana says"

"Dana hinted"

But no actual quote about what he said or hinted.

This is why I don't vote for OP.
Are you trolling?

It’s in the Instagram post. Go to the second slide and there is a VIDEO OF HIM SAYING IT
 
happy for Joe

he will finally feel like an alpha at the post fight interview
 
