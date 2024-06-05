I honestly don't HATE the main event, even though it could be better, but screaming about Hector Urbina & Ang Loosa fights is absolutely pathetic.



Currently in Colorado Springs & was considering going. I was really hoping the card would somewhat resemble the Austin, Mexico City, & Abu-Dhabi FNs. This card makes St Louis look like a ppv.



I strongly urge anyone not to pay for tickets to this sorry excuse of a card. It would honestly be sub-par even for an Apex card.



I'm usually the one being called a uFc ShiLL for being optimistic about cards but this is truly shameless.



end of rant