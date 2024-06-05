Media Dana White talks about fights on the Barber vs Namajunas card

I honestly don't HATE the main event, even though it could be better, but screaming about Hector Urbina & Ang Loosa fights is absolutely pathetic.

Currently in Colorado Springs & was considering going. I was really hoping the card would somewhat resemble the Austin, Mexico City, & Abu-Dhabi FNs. This card makes St Louis look like a ppv.

I strongly urge anyone not to pay for tickets to this sorry excuse of a card. It would honestly be sub-par even for an Apex card.

I'm usually the one being called a uFc ShiLL for being optimistic about cards but this is truly shameless.

end of rant
 
You can tell by the shade of pink that Conor ain’t fighting
 
Dana about to live on Instagram until this Conor shit is cleared up, he doesn’t wanna face the media lol.
 
  • Like
Reactions: YSB
full
"WHAT'S UP EVERYBODY!"


I can't believe after all these years that Dana still can't pronounce Namajunas correctly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,693
Messages
55,645,146
Members
174,871
Latest member
Pavy

Share this page

Back
Top