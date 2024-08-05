Dana white says it’s personal between him and antitrust judge. They went to high school together, White, Lorenzo, and the Judge

K

koa pomaikai

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
56
Reaction score
129
This comes after the judge rejects a 300 million + settlement which the fighters want to take in the antitrust suit.

 
Forgive me for not feeling sorry for Lorenzo and company. Didn't he serve as a Nevada State Atheletic comission member and voted against sanctioning MMA in order to tank the UFC price before buying it?

This would be the ultimate karma, however, I don't think Dana is being entirely truthful here.
 
Portland8242 said:
Lol why did the legal system allow this?
Click to expand...

I'm sure this has nothing to do with the UFC underpaying it's fighters and everything to do with someone having it out for Dana since Dana and Lorenzo bullied the judge out of his apple juice.
 
Sycho Sid said:
Why wouldn't it? Just because he went to high school with him means nothing. Dana would need to prove that the guy has some kind of bias against him, which being a dick in high school is not going to do
Click to expand...
There are people who try to take revenge on you like 30 years later cause you were a dick to them in high school.
 
He should be thanking that judge. That’s pocket change to them.
 
Portland8242 said:
Lol why did the legal system allow this?
Click to expand...

Normally the legal system takes this sort of shit serious unless its the Supreme Court.

But heres the thing a lot of high schools are huge with college like populations. No judge will ever recuse themselves for being in the same college graduating class as someone. And this is closer to that. Also Dana didn't even say they were the same grade just "they went to HS together". They might have been a year or two apart for all we know.
 
What a retarded thing to say about the Judge overseeing your case haha.

"Let me just insult the professional integrity of the judge, that will help!"

And no pink goof, it's because your a fucking a monopoly but ya ain't big enough like Microsoft to get away with it :) .
 
AldoStillGoat said:
I'm sure this has nothing to do with the UFC underpaying it's fighters and everything to do with someone having it out for Dana since Dana and Lorenzo bullied the judge out of his apple juice.
Click to expand...

Does a judge usually refuse to let a case settle though when both parties want it settled and agreed to the settlement?
 
ferrisjso said:
Normally the legal system takes this sort of shit serious unless its the Supreme Court.

But heres the thing a lot of high schools are huge with college like populations. No judge will ever recuse themselves for being in the same college graduating class as someone. And this is closer to that. Also Dana didn't even say they were the same grade just "they went to HS together". They might have been a year or two apart for all we know.
Click to expand...

Didn’t Dana go to some small ass private Roman Catholic school for rich kids in the 80s?

Seems like it would be a tiny ass high school.
 
svmr_db said:
"Went to school with him" lol in a school of hundreds of students, they probably never even crossed paths. Dana's acting like they were in the same math class together or some shit.
Click to expand...
By reports from someone who knew them, the judge (a year older) ran in way different circles
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,415
Messages
55,979,929
Members
175,024
Latest member
KavkazDominance

Share this page

Back
Top