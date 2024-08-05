Dana white says it’s personal between him and antitrust judge. They went to high school together, White, Lorenzo, and the Judge

koa pomaikai
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 56
- Reaction score
- 129
This comes after the judge rejects a 300 million + settlement which the fighters want to take in the antitrust suit.
He didn’t deny bullying the judge either, he just said “I don’t think I did” lol.It would be karma if Dana actually bullied this judge in HS.
Why wouldn't it? Just because he went to high school with him means nothing. Dana would need to prove that the guy has some kind of bias against him, which being a dick in high school is not going to do
Exactly. That would be an easy way to create a mistrial based on prejudice to the defendant.
Yeah I really thought the vetting process for selecting a judge for a case of this magnitude would be a little more exclusive.Exactly. That would be an easy way to create a mistrial based on prejudice to the defendant.
There are people who try to take revenge on you like 30 years later cause you were a dick to them in high school.Why wouldn't it? Just because he went to high school with him means nothing. Dana would need to prove that the guy has some kind of bias against him, which being a dick in high school is not going to do
Yeah, his name is Dana WhiteThere are people who try to take revenge on you like 30 years later cause you were a dick to them in high school.
I'm sure this has nothing to do with the UFC underpaying it's fighters and everything to do with someone having it out for Dana since Dana and Lorenzo bullied the judge out of his apple juice.
Normally the legal system takes this sort of shit serious unless its the Supreme Court.
But heres the thing a lot of high schools are huge with college like populations. No judge will ever recuse themselves for being in the same college graduating class as someone. And this is closer to that. Also Dana didn't even say they were the same grade just "they went to HS together". They might have been a year or two apart for all we know.
Say it ain't soI don't think Dana is being entirely truthful here.
By reports from someone who knew them, the judge (a year older) ran in way different circles"Went to school with him" lol in a school of hundreds of students, they probably never even crossed paths. Dana's acting like they were in the same math class together or some shit.