Dana White offers explanations for delay in Conor McGregor's UFC return
Dana White explains why Conor McGregor has yet to return.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
“First of all, he is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries you can come back from,” White told Kevin Iole. “How long was Anderson Silva out when he did it? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it? The guys who break that bone (are out a long time), so that’s an issue right there, No. 1. No. 2 is, Conor McGregor doesn’t need the f*cking money. So when you don’t need the money, it’s not as easy. Khabib (Nurmagomedov) doesn’t need the money – Khabib retired.”
Silva broke his leg when Weidman checked a kick against him in December 2013. He returned 13 months later to fight Nick Diaz. Weidman broke his leg throwing a kick against Uriah Hall in April 2021. He returned 28 months later against Brad Tavares. McGregor currently has been out for around 31 months.
“Only Conor knows (when he’s ready),” White said. “These are questions for Conor McGregor, not me. I know he’s training. I don’t know what level of training he’s doing. I don’t know what level of kicking he’s doing right now. I don’t know any of that stuff. I need to know the guy’s in a full camp and he’s ready to go. Conor McGregor has a movie coming out. He’s got businesses that he’s built. It’s a completely different dynamic when you’re dealing with a guy that has this kind of money.”
