Media Dana White offers explanations for delay in Conor McGregor's UFC return

jeskola

jeskola

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 8, 2005
Messages
4,422
Reaction score
3,393


mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Dana White offers explanations for delay in Conor McGregor's UFC return

Dana White explains why Conor McGregor has yet to return.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

“First of all, he is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries you can come back from,” White told Kevin Iole. “How long was Anderson Silva out when he did it? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it? The guys who break that bone (are out a long time), so that’s an issue right there, No. 1. No. 2 is, Conor McGregor doesn’t need the f*cking money. So when you don’t need the money, it’s not as easy. Khabib (Nurmagomedov) doesn’t need the money – Khabib retired.”

Silva broke his leg when Weidman checked a kick against him in December 2013. He returned 13 months later to fight Nick Diaz. Weidman broke his leg throwing a kick against Uriah Hall in April 2021. He returned 28 months later against Brad Tavares. McGregor currently has been out for around 31 months.

“Only Conor knows (when he’s ready),” White said. “These are questions for Conor McGregor, not me. I know he’s training. I don’t know what level of training he’s doing. I don’t know what level of kicking he’s doing right now. I don’t know any of that stuff. I need to know the guy’s in a full camp and he’s ready to go. Conor McGregor has a movie coming out. He’s got businesses that he’s built. It’s a completely different dynamic when you’re dealing with a guy that has this kind of money.”
 
Last edited by a moderator:
jeskola said:
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Dana White offers explanations for delay in Conor McGregor's UFC return

Dana White explains why Conor McGregor has yet to return.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

“First of all, he is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries you can come back from,” White told Kevin Iole. “How long was Anderson Silva out when he did it? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it? The guys who break that bone (are out a long time), so that’s an issue right there, No. 1. No. 2 is, Conor McGregor doesn’t need the f*cking money. So when you don’t need the money, it’s not as easy. Khabib (Nurmagomedov) doesn’t need the money – Khabib retired.”

Silva broke his leg when Weidman checked a kick against him in December 2013. He returned 13 months later to fight Nick Diaz. Weidman broke his leg throwing a kick against Uriah Hall in April 2021. He returned 28 months later against Brad Tavares. McGregor currently has been out for around 31 months.

“Only Conor knows (when he’s ready),” White said. “These are questions for Conor McGregor, not me. I know he’s training. I don’t know what level of training he’s doing. I don’t know what level of kicking he’s doing right now. I don’t know any of that stuff. I need to know the guy’s in a full camp and he’s ready to go. Conor McGregor has a movie coming out. He’s got businesses that he’s built. It’s a completely different dynamic when you’re dealing with a guy that has this kind of money.”
Click to expand...
Dana out here justifying Conor's actions like a victim in an abusive relationship.

So basically Conor is too rich to fight for U Fight Cheap

<31>
 
jeskola said:
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Dana White offers explanations for delay in Conor McGregor's UFC return

Dana White explains why Conor McGregor has yet to return.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

“First of all, he is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries you can come back from,” White told Kevin Iole. “How long was Anderson Silva out when he did it? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it?
Click to expand...
Silva was out for one year and one month. Chris was out for two years and 4 months. Conor has been out for 2 years and 7 months so he already passed both of them.
 
Kinda weird getting a partway honest reply from Dana - "we are not willing to pay him enough to make him fight on our terms", essentially. He seems careful not to piss off Conor's dollar value here too much, anyone else would be met with "he does not want to fight"
 
I saw an image of Chandler posted on someone's YT channel looking like he was 90 years old with the caption, "Chandler still waiting for that Conor red panty night."
 
Conor also got out of the USADA testing pool and started juicing like a fucking mad man. The whole fake narrative was "Well, even IF he's juicing, it's to recover from the injury!" ... so why is he out even longer than guys who had the same injury? Even one who got caught juicing ffs?

McGregor isn't coming back until there is an easily winnable fight, against a hand picked opponent, for some sort of corny ass undeserved 'title' shot so they can put another belt on him like some sort of fucking pro wrestling PPV.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Dana out here justifying Conor's actions like a victim in an abusive relationship.

So basically Conor is too rich to fight for U Fight Cheap

<31>
Click to expand...
U Fight Cheap????

OMGZZZ that's so funny! I'm gonna have to tell my grandkids about that one!

Did you make it up yourself?

520 BLaZ3 it up brah!!11
 
"please come back conor. You can punch or fuck my wife."
 
jeskola said:
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Dana White offers explanations for delay in Conor McGregor's UFC return

Dana White explains why Conor McGregor has yet to return.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

“First of all, he is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries you can come back from,” White told Kevin Iole. “How long was Anderson Silva out when he did it? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it? The guys who break that bone (are out a long time), so that’s an issue right there, No. 1. No. 2 is, Conor McGregor doesn’t need the f*cking money. So when you don’t need the money, it’s not as easy. Khabib (Nurmagomedov) doesn’t need the money – Khabib retired.”

Silva broke his leg when Weidman checked a kick against him in December 2013. He returned 13 months later to fight Nick Diaz. Weidman broke his leg throwing a kick against Uriah Hall in April 2021. He returned 28 months later against Brad Tavares. McGregor currently has been out for around 31 months.

“Only Conor knows (when he’s ready),” White said. “These are questions for Conor McGregor, not me. I know he’s training. I don’t know what level of training he’s doing. I don’t know what level of kicking he’s doing right now. I don’t know any of that stuff. I need to know the guy’s in a full camp and he’s ready to go. Conor McGregor has a movie coming out. He’s got businesses that he’s built. It’s a completely different dynamic when you’re dealing with a guy that has this kind of money.”
Click to expand...

I don't remember Anderson Silva constantly pretending he was returning.

That's the main reason the Conor situation is boring.
 
FullCamp Conor is born!!
Bro has enough money to get the best recovery treatment in the world on his leg
i think it’s the partying and substances
{<Mcgoat}
 
At this point I'd rather see Conor go up to 170 and have a final fight against Nick Diaz. Retirement fight for both.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,374
Messages
55,075,730
Members
174,591
Latest member
isjhdjdnnff

Share this page

Back
Top