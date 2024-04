Dana is full of shit. He's trying to micromanage the matchups. It's a Machiavellan tactic to make himself more important than he actually is.



He recently announced Volkov and Pavlovich without those two knowing they were fighting each other.



GSP knew how to navigate through his bullshit and fought Bisping and quitting like he intended, instead of having to sign up for other matches he didn't want to at that point.