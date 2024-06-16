  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Dana White may have lied

Corrado Soprano

Corrado Soprano

Apr 24, 2012
4,872
20,857
The 2024 Euro Cup just started. It’s a massive international tournament with incredible fanfare. There are 24 different countries participating and the games are taking place in 10 separate stadiums across Germany. All the games are sold-out and people are travelling in from all across the world to watch. The tournament generates billions of dollars.

I am currently watching one of the games on TV right now and it feels like a big deal. It almost feels like it’s the biggest sporting event in the world right now but Dana told me the UFC & Powerslap are bigger than soccer. Could Dana have lied?
 
Such an original take. No one ever got it that soccer/football was bigger than MMA.
 
Gee its almost like Dana is trying to promote his sport. You guys don't think everyone that's a face of a sport attempts to say it's the best sport in the world?
 
Piss on your Euro cup, Junior.
 
In many ways Soccer players are superior to MMA fighters:

-They are more active and participate in more events.
-They have better cardio & conditioning.
-They get paid more.
-They are more popular and well known across the world.
-They kick harder, have better reflexes, and timing.
 
