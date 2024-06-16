Dana White may have lied

The 2024 Euro Cup just started. It’s a massive international tournament with incredible fanfare. There are 24 different countries participating and the games are taking place in 10 separate stadiums across Germany. All the games are sold-out and people are travelling in from all across the world to watch. The tournament generates billions of dollars.



I am currently watching one of the games on TV right now and it feels like a big deal. It almost feels like it’s the biggest sporting event in the world right now but Dana told me the UFC & Powerslap are bigger than soccer. Could Dana have lied?